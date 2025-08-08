In one way, it was a very disappointing night for the Baltimore Ravens because of a serious injury. But from another viewpoint, Colorado rookie LaJohntay Wester showed flashes of Deion Sanders with his electric punt return touchdown against the Colts.

The return came in the first quarter of the Ravens’ 24-16 win over the Colts, according to ESPN. Wester played for Sanders at Colorado and flashed some of that “Prime Time” elusiveness. Here’s how it looked, according to a post on X by the Baltimore Ravens.

.@la_wester TO THE HOUSE Tune in on WBAL! pic.twitter.com/kNQd43xeDs — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 7, 2025

Ravens rookie WR Lajohntay Wester opening eyes

The Ravens have to love plays like that, especially for a season with so much expectation. And the Ravens' special teams unit has looked good as a whole.

Wester already has the Ravens’ attention, earning second-team status in a good wide receiver room. Making things even more impressive, Wester called the dramatic play the day before, according to baltimoreravens.com.

“Wester nearly broke loose on a punt return for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in their joint practice Tuesday,” Ryan Mink wrote. “He told running back and returner Keaton Mitchell that he was going to return a punt for a touchdown in the game. On Wednesday, Wester called his father and said, ‘I feel one coming tomorrow.’ ”

Article Continues Below

Wester said he got prayer involved in the situation, too.

“I prayed all night and trusted God, and he led me to the end zone,” Wester said. “I don't really put much pressure on myself. I just knew it was coming. Just by watching film, and us practicing against [the Colts], I just knew we had them.”

Also, Wester had a 17-yard punt return in the contest. He said he used aggressiveness to create big plays. And said the field work was old hat.

“At the end of the day, it's football,” Wester said. “I have been playing football since I was 6 years old. So, it was just second nature.

“I've been overlooked all my life, in this game, since I was 6 years old. I was still making plays. So, for me to be able to overcome all of that, and get here and be able to get my first NFL touchdown in a game like this, it was amazing. It was a whole lot of built-up emotion, anger, frustration, and crying. I just let it loose tonight.”