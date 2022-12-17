By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The Toronto Raptors suffered a tough loss on Friday against the Brooklyn Nets after Kyrie Irving knocked down a jumper to win the game as time expired. The loss pushed the Raptors current losing streak to four games and it’s the longest losing streak that Scottie Barnes has faced in his NBA career as per Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports.

How does Scottie Barnes feel about the longest losing streak of his young NBA career? “It sucks… Losing isn’t fun. None of us like losing.” — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 17, 2022

Last year, Scottie Barnes was part of a Raptors team that went 48-34 and finished fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. They made the postseason and they ultimately lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in six games. Just a couple of years removed from winning a championship and losing Kawhi Leonard to free agency, the season gave hope that the Raptors were doing the right thing.

Drafted by the Raptors with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 draft, Barnes made a strong transition to the NBA. Last season, he put up 15.3 points per game, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 49.2 percent from the field. In the playoffs, his numbers dropped slightly but he still was an impactful player to the tune of 12.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

This season, Barnes is putting up 14.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three-point range.

Last season, the Raptors actually were under .500 all the the beginning of January which was when they started turning things around so it’s possible for them to get things going this season. As it stands, after Friday’s loss the Raptors have fallen to 13-16 and in 10th in the East.