The Toronto Raptors have had a very eventful NBA free agency period so far. They've been one of the most intriguing teams to monitor as they've teetered between keeping the team as is or blowing it up. It appears as if they've chosen the path of continuity even amid losing starting point guard Fred VanVleet. They've managed to keep the rest of the roster intact, however. They agreed in principle to re-sign Jakob Poeltl and agreed on a contract extension with Gary Trent Jr. They added some key pieces in Dennis Schroder and Jalen McDaniels. And finally, they made the decision to guarantee Thaddeus Young's contract for next season, as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype, rather than allow him to hit NBA free agency.

The Toronto Raptors have fully guaranteed Thaddeus Young’s $8 million salary for the 2023-24 season, league sources told @hoopshype. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 1, 2023

While Thaddeus Young's role has dwindled a bit the past two seasons, he remains a relatively beneficial locker room presence and guaranteeing his contract was kind of a no-brainer. You need strong locker room leaders in the NBA and Young is certainly that kind of player even if his on-court production isn't quite what it used to be.

Last season for the Raptors, Young averaged 4.4 points per game, 3.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 54.5 percent shooting from the field and 69.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He suited up in 54 games for the Raptors including nine starts, in just under 15 minutes per game.

This upcoming season will be Young's 16th year in the NBA. He began his career with the Philadelphia 76ers and he has also played for Minnesota Timberwolves, Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls.