Tuesday was a special one for the Buffalo Sabres, who hosted Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals. Although chances of making the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs are not looking good, the Sabres had something to celebrate in the meeting with the Caps, as it was the 1,000th game in the NHL of no other than veteran forward Jeff Skinner.
Skinner, who is still just 31 and will turn only 32 in May, is a respected presence in Buffalo, as his teammate, Ramus Dahlin could attest.
“He's been here the whole time I've been here, his first year, he never let me pay for dinner once…every year, he's been such a good pro, he takes care of himself, a really good guy around the team…” said Dahlin of Skinner, per Brian Koziol of WGR 550 & Buffalo Sabres Radio Network.
Everyone inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo and those who tuned in to the Capitals-Sabres game felt how special Skinner is to his team just based on how the franchise celebrated his incredible individual milestone. Sabres players came out of the tunnel for the pregame warmup wearing red beanies, as Skinner loves to don one himself.
Making the night even more memorable for Skinner and Sabres fans was the team's 6-2 victory over Washington. Skinner was not able to find the back of the net on three shots on goal, but what mattered the most was that Buffalo got the win to give their bleak playoff hopes a boost.
The Sabres battled back from a one-goal deficit in the first period, as they outscored the Capitals 6-1 the rest of the way. Dahlin earned third-star honors with a goal and two assists, while Alex Tuch got a second-star nod after scoring a goal and dishing out a pair of helpers. JJ Peterka got the first star with two goals and an assist. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen also stopped 23 of 25 shots faced.
Skinner reached the milestone relatively at a young age, thanks in large part to him starting his NHL career at the age of 18 back in the 2010-11 season when he was still with the Carolina Panthers.
“Jeff Skinner became the 11th-youngest player in NHL history to reach the 1,000-game milestone. The only active player who achieved the feat at a younger age is Anze Kopitar (31 years, 220 days on April 1, 2019),” shared the NHL Public Relations on X.
After playing his first eight seasons in the league with the Hurricanes, who selected him seventh overall in the 2010 NHL Draft, Skinner was traded by Carolina to the Sabres in 2018 before signing an eight-year extension deal worth $72 million with Buffalo in 2019.
Fans, hockey world react to Jeff Skinner's achievement during Capitals-Sabres game
“The Sabres are treating Jeff Skinner's 1000th game like it's not only the most important hockey game in franchise history, but perhaps ever played. I love that for them,” said Pete Blackburn.
“jeff skinner you are the most golden of golden retrievers i want to put you in my pocket and keep you safe omfg,” said @klooowry.
“the skinner’s 1000th game stuff is so funny. i feel like i’m at a weird jeff skinner convention,” shared @seltzermom.
“since i was 14, watching jeff skinner play hockey has been one of the constants in my life amidst a lot of uncertainties, ups and downs. i hope to watch him play in many, many more games. my forever fave and im forever thankful for how he changed my life ❤️,” posted @s_prevot.