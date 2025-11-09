As running back De'Von Achane and the Miami Dolphins beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon, 30-13, in what was a shocker, it was also helped by the defense and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Despite the impacts of the frustrating season for the Dolphins showing immediately when the game started, the team turned on a different switch, leading to the domination as Tagovailoa spoke about the win.

Tagovailoa would throw for 173 yards to go along with two touchdowns and two interceptions as Achane rushed 174 yards with two scores, and the leading receiver was Jaylen Waddle, catching five passes for 84 yards. With the defense also giving star quarterback Josh Allen and a talented offense problems, Tagovailoa would go into the “special” win and how “proud” he is of the team, according to Joe Schad.

“This is more special that it’s against Buffalo. A division rival that has had our number,” Tagovailoa said.

“We beat a great team today, and I'm proud of the guys in the locker room,” Tagovailoa continued. “Defense did what they needed to do, offense did what we needed to do to some extent. And then special teams, they did what they needed to do to help us collectively win this football game. So I'm proud of the team, proud of those guys in that locker room. And this is one of those where, like, I want to say, like, I'm very proud, because I see the work that they put in, day in and day out. And this is one that, you know, I think they deserve. The team deserves.”

Still, Miami finds itself at a 3-7 record, though the team looks to close out this season strong with the next game being against the Washington Commanders in Spain next Sunday.