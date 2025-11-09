The Seattle Seahawks watched NFL history unfold before hitting halftime. Demarcus Lawrence, the prized Seahawks 2025 defensive free agent signing, joined a rare club against the Arizona Cardinals.

Lawrence scooped up not one, but two different fumbles into the end zone. “Tank” Lawrence first took this Kyler Murray turnover back for six during the first quarter.

TANK LAWRENCE FROM DEFENSE TO OFFENSE! 👀 Seahawks up 2 TDs early!pic.twitter.com/aEOll9bs9n — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

But Lawrence clearly wasn't satisfied with just one touchdown. He grabbed this second fumble and rumbled into the end zone — further sticking the dagger into the Cards.

WHAT IS GOING ON IN SEATTLE⁉️ The Seahawks go up 28-0 on the Cardinals with 14 minutes left in the half 🤯pic.twitter.com/otgZwPZrzD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 9, 2025

The former Dallas Cowboys edge rusher came to the Pacific Northwest to reunite with Aden Durde — his former defensive line coach turned Seahawks defensive coordinator. They entered the game facing a Murray dealing with a foot injury.

Lawrence, though, showed his rare scoring side. And entered league history before both teams retreated to their locker rooms.

The history Demarcus Lawrence hit in Seahawks vs. Cardinals

Seahawks insider for ESPN Brady Henderson revealed the mark Lawrence hit on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

“Per ESPN Research, DeMarcus Lawrence is the fourth player in NFL history with multiple fumble return touchdowns in a game. He had two career TDs entering this game and has doubled that total in the first half,” Henderson posted.

But he also joined another club — the list of players who've scored two defensive touchdowns in the first half, regardless of pick six or scoop-and-score.

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers took two defensive turnovers back into the end zone earlier this season versus Cincinnati. Former NFL CBs Antonio Cromartie (2007 in Week 2) and Aeneas Williams (Week 9 in 1993) are two more names who pulled off the feat.

Difference is, Lawrence is really a defensive lineman crossing the end zone twice. His Seahawks built an impressive 38-7 lead at the half.