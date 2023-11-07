The Buffalo Sabres head south as we continue our NHL odds series with a Sabres-Hurricanes prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Buffalo Sabres head south as they face the Carolina Hurricanes. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Sabres-Hurricanes prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Sabres come into the game sitting at 6-6-0 on the year. Last week they split two games with the Flyers, winning the first 5-2, and then losing the second 5-1. Last time out they faced the Maple Leafs. IT was tied the the first period, and with the help of a shorthanded goal by Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner's sixth goal of the year, they would be up 3-2 in the second. While Auston Matthews would complete his hat trick in the third period, Alex Tuch would score twice, and the Sabres won 6-4.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes come in at 7-5. They have been solid as of late, winning four of the last five games, including two on the road. Last time out they faced the Islanders. After being down 3-0 in the middle of the second period, the Hurricanes would get one back in the second and score twice in the third to tie it up. Then, in overtime. Sebastian Aho scored his second goal of the year to give the Hurricanes a 4-3 win.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sabres-Hurricanes Odds

Buffalo Sabres: +1.5 (-138)

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+115)

Over: 6.5 (-128)

Under: 6.5 (+104)

How to Watch Sabres vs. Hurricanes

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/NHLPP

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Sabres Will Cover The Spread

The top line for the Sabres is led by Alex Tuch, Tage Thompson, and Jeff Skinner. Tage Thompson will look to continue to play well, as he is paired with Skinner again. He has six goals and four assists this year, with one goal and one assist on the power play. Jeff Skinner is second on the team in points this year. He has six goals this season and five assists on the way to being just behind Casey Mittelstadt in points. Alex Tuch rounds out the top line, with three goals and six assists.

The second rotation features Casey Mittlestadt, who has three goals and eight assists on the season. He is joined by Jordan Greenway. Greenway has also scored two goals this year and four assists. JJ Peterka is also producing for the Sabres, with five goals this year, and three assists. The Sabres also get help from the blue line in Rasmus Dahlin. Dahlin comes into the game with two goals and eight assists on the year.

The Sabres have not been great on the power play this year. They have scored on just 11.4 percent of these chances, scoring only four times on the power play. That ranks them 27th in the NHL this year. Still, they have been stout on killing penalties this year, killing 89.1 percent of the penalties this year, ranking fifth in the NHL.

Devon LEvi is expected to be in goal for the Sabres today. He is 2-3-0 on the year with a 3.41 goals-against average and a .886 save percentage. While he got the win last time out, it was not a great performance. He let in four goals on just 29 shots, good for a .862 save percentage, his worst of the year. Levi has been above .910 just one time this year.

Why The Hurricanes Will Cover The Spread

The Hurricane's top two lines have been highly productive this year. On the top line, the combination of Sebastian Aho, Stefan Noesen, and Seth Jarvis has put up a great production. Aho has missed a few games, but he has two goals and six assists this year, leading to eight points in just nine games this year. Seth Jarvis has five goals this year and is second on the team with ten points due to his five assists. Jarvis has also been the primary man on the power play this year, with four goals on the man. advantage. Nosen has been solid as well with two goals and six assists this year.

Meanwhile, Teraveinen leads the team in goals this year with eight of them, including two on the power play. He starts up the second line. He is joined on the line by the team leader in points, Jasperi Kotkaniemi. Kotkaniemi has five goals this year with seven assists giving him 12 points. Michale Bunting has also played well for the team, coming in with three goals and five assists on the season.

Carolina needs to continue to get a high volume of shots on goal, something they have done well. In three of their last five games, they have shot over 40 times and won each of those games. When they get over 40 shots on goal, they are 5-0 this year. They also do better when they score on the power play. This year the Hurricanes have scored on the power play in nine games, going 6-3. The power play has been solid for them, as they have converted on 26.7 percent of their chances this year.

The Hurricanes are expected to start Antti Raanta in goal for this game. On the year he is 3-1-0 with 3.03 goals-against average and a .870 save percentage. His last two games have both been wins, as he has saved 42 of 45 shots in that period. Still, he had allowed four goals in a game twice this year and lost both of those games to some sub-par offensive units.

Final Sabres-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes are a better team at home this year. Raanta's two games were both on the road, while his solid ones have been at home. The Hurricanes are 3-0 at home, winning by a margin of 11-5. Further, the Sabres are not scoring a lot this year. They attempt to move on the break quickly, leaving open lanes in the defensive end. That leads to a lot of shots, something the Hurricanes take advantage of. When the Hurricanes get plenty of shots on goal, they win. When they get them in high-scoring zones, they dominate. That is something the Sabres do too much of. The prediction in this Sabres-Hurricanes game is the Hurricanes score early and often in a win.

Final Sabres-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes -1.5 (+115)