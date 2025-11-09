Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has targeted Rome Odunze heavily throughout the 2025 season. However, it wasn't enough for Rome's dad James Odunze.

He caused some drama on social media with numerous tweets about his son's usage. Against the Giants in Week 10 though, Odunze proved with his play how vital of an asset he is to the Bears. The wide receiver made sure to shout out his dad with a postgame joke after the win, via Patrick Finely of the Chicago Sun-Times.

“Thanks, dad,” Odunze joked.

In the 24-20 victory over the New York Giants, Odunze led the Bears with six receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown. Furthermore, his 10 targets were the highest on the team, which should quiet down his dad.

Odunze's touchdown came at a crucial time for the Bears. Trailing by 10, Williams found the receiver for a two-yard score. On their next drive, the quarterback would run in a 17-yard touchdown that ultimately secured the win for Chicago.

Heading into Week 11, Odunze has now caught 37 passes for 559 yards and six touchdowns. He leads the Bears in all three categories. If Chicago wants to continue their offensive success, Odunze will need to continue operating as Williams' top target.

For all of Odunze dad's jokes, there are plenty of cooks in Chicago's kitchen. There are times where his son may not been fed as heavily. The team's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals was one of them.

But head coach Ben Johnson has proven to have a clear plan in place. One that features Odunze more often than not. As long as the wins keep coming in, both father and son should be satisfied.