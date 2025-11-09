The Arizona Wildcats have done well on the recruiting trail in recent seasons, with forward Koa Peat among the top freshmen in the country this year. On Sunday, Arizona landed another top recruit with the commitment of Cameron Holmes, as per Dushawn London of 247 Sports.

Cameron Holmes’ commitment to Arizona came after interest from other top Division 1 programs, including North Carolina and Dayton. His offer from Dayton was significant in that, that was the alma mater of Holmes’ older brother, Da’Ron, who is currently in the NBA with the Denver Nuggets.

As told to London, one of the big reasons why Holmes ultimately chose Arizona was because of the way he envisions himself being used in head coach Tommy Lloyd’s system.

“They view me as a big guard who can play in a lot of pick-and-roll actions,” Holmes said. “They like my defense and how I impact both sides of the ball. Coach Lloyd has great plans for me.”

Holmes is the first player from the class of 2026 to commit to Arizona. He is a local player who will be finishing up his senior year at nearby Millennium High School. The Wildcats are also recruiting another local player in Cameron Williams who attends St. Mary’s High School in Phoenix.

In the meantime, Arizona looks to continue building on the success of the past couple of years. The Wildcats are in their fifth season with Lloyd at the helm as head coach. They’ve started out the 2025-26 season at 2-0 with Peat emerging as one of the nation’s top players.

Last season, Lloyd led the Wildcats to a 24-13 overall record, and 14-6 in their first season in the Big 12. They were eliminated in the Sweet 16 by the Duke Blue Devils. Across his time at Arizona, Lloyd has led the program to four NCAA Tournament appearances in four seasons, reaching the Sweet 16 in three of those years.