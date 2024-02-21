Sabrina Ionescu is the best 3-point shooter in the WNBA. Here are the 10-best 3-point shots she has made in her illustrious career.

While Stephen Curry is the best shooter to ever play in the NBA, it's safe to say his counterpart in the WNBA is Sabrina Ionescu. Ionescu has established herself as the most lethal shooter in women's basketball.

She shoots 38 percent from behind the arc in the WNBA. In addition to this, Ionescu also holds the WNBA record for most 3-point makes in a single season.

At the NBA All-Star weekend, fans were treated to two of the best shooters in the world going head-to-head. while Curry came out on top, Ionescu earned plenty of respect for her performance.

Let's rank the 10 most-difficult 3-point makes in Sabrina Ionescu's career.

10. Halfcourt buzzer-beater

Halfcourt heaves rarely go in for any basketball player. However, the best shooter in the WNBA proved that she can do it, even with time running out. Ionescu's halfcourt buzzer-beater helped the New York Liberty blow out the Minnesota Lynx 88-69 after a tight first half.

9. Corner banker three

With Ionescu's elite shooting, there's no question that she was bound to break records. In a game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Ionescu somehow sank a 3-point corner bank shot.

A lot of ballers would agree that using the backboard in a corner shot isn't recommended. However, Ionescu somehow got it done. Although unorthodox, Ionescu's unreal shot surpassed Diana Taurasi's 3-point WNBA season record of 122 makes.

8. Never taunt the 3-point queen

Taunts are a part of the game. However, it's safe to say that taunting a certified shooter like Ionescu would be the wrong move.

In a game against the Sparks, Brittney Sykes tried to get inside the head of the New York shooter. Afterwards, she found out the hard away after Ionescu responded with an off-the-dribble 3-pointer to extend the lead.

7. Logo three to blow the game wide open

With the New York Liberty owning a comfortable lead over the Minnesota Lynx, Sabrina Ionescu found herself in the parking lot.

While that should've been a Hail Mary shot for any normal basketball player, for Ionescu, it was an easy 3-pointer. Although it was a blowout game, the comfortable lead doesn't make a logo three any easier.

6. Clutch logo three

Speaking of logo threes, Ionescu doesn't mind making them whether in a blowout game or in a tight affair. In the final minutes of the fourth quarter, Ionescu didn't mind spotting up for a logo three despite only holding a slim lead.

Nevertheless, it was all net for the Liberty shooter. Unfortunately, the Liberty still loss that game by two points. However, Ionescu still finished with 27 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists.

5. Limitless range for the dagger

With Curry comparisons, Ionescu took a page from her NBA counterpart by taking a deep three in transition for the dagger. However, Ionescu didn't stop there, as she even copied Curry's signature celebration.

The dagger secured a 89-77 victory for Liberty, with Ionescu leading the way with 21 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists.

4. Clutch fadeaway three

SABRINA IONESCU WITH THE CLUTCH THREE TO FORCE OT 😱

Down three with the game on the line, it takes a lot for any basketball player to take the game-tying three. However, for Ionescu, it was just another day in the office. Despite being down big, Ionescu led the Liberty comeback in the fourth quarter, capped off by a go-ahead 3-point basket to extend the game beyond regulation.

Although the Liberty fell short in the end, Ionescu was a silver lining who topped all scorers with 31 points, on 5-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc.

3. Spot-up four-point play

Sabrina Ionescu gets fouled shooting a three and converts the four-point play!

Given that Ionescu is one of the deadliest shooters in the WNBA, defenders are often punished for late closeouts. It's what exactly happened in this play. In fact, even a late foul isn't enough to stop Ionescu from sinking this difficult 3-point basket.

2. Four-point plays aren't a problem for Sabrina even off a broken play

While it was already difficult to convert a four-point play in a set, the difficulty increases when it's off a broken play.

In a play where the defense seemed to be catching up with the Liberty's offensive set, Ionescu bailed out her squad with a big time and-one play from way beyond the arc. During that game, Ionescu exploded for 18 points in that third quarter alone.

1. Returning in game-winning fashion

After seeing her rookie season cut short due to an ankle injury, Ionescu made sure to return to the WNBA with a statement.

In the season opener against the Indiana Fever, Ionescu called game with a fadeaway three to break the tie off a timeout. The shot earned the Liberty its first win of the season, 90-87.