Published November 24, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Alvin Kamara was not seen during the open-viewing period of New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, per Terrin Waack. Kamara has previously dealt with injury trouble this season, but the Saints running back had presumably been ready to roll for New Orleans’ Sunday matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. It is possible that Kamara is completely fine, but this will be something to monitor.

UPDATE: Alvin Kamara was reportedly out with an illness on Thursday, per Luke Johnson

Alvin Kamara has rushed for 511 yards on the season. Additionally, he’s scored 1 rushing touchdown. He’s beef effective in the passing attack, reeling in 43 receptions for 385 receiving yards and 2 receiving touchdowns.

The Saints will need Kamara on the field against the Niners on Sunday. He’s played a pivotal role in their victories this year and will add versatility on offense for New Orleans in the game. His presence will be especially important given the talent of San Francisco’s defense. The 49ers rank 4th in points against per game, and first in rushing yards against per game. If Alvin Kamara is unable to play, the Saints’ ground game will take a major hit.

Fantasy football managers will be sure to keep tabs on Kamara as well. With a number of games being played on Thanksgiving, running back waiver wire options will be scarce come Sunday. Kamara’s fantasy managers would be smart to add a backup just in case.

We will monitor and provide updates on Alvin Kamara’s status for Sunday against the Niners as they are made available.