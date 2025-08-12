The Buffalo Bills didn’t leave their preseason opener with a win, but they left with some answers. Their 34-25 loss to the New York Giants was more entertaining than the scoreline suggested. It featured a Ray Davis extra point, explosive plays on offense, and the kind of competitive energy coaches want to see in August. The outcome doesn’t matter in the standings. However, for players fighting for roster spots, it was a chance to stand out. A few did exactly that.

Early preseason picture for Buffalo

The Bills dropped their preseason opener to the Giants in a game that offered more excitement than the score suggests. Fans saw several highlight-worthy offensive plays and the first meaningful look at players battling for roster spots. Yes, the loss means little in August. That said, it served as an early measuring stick for depth chart movement, with several hopefuls making the most of their opportunities.

Quarterback depth was a clear bright spot. Third-stringer Mike White tossed two second-half touchdowns. It included a 39-yard strike to KJ Hamler on fourth-and-4. Primary backup Mitch Trubisky was sharp in the first half. He went 9-of-13 for 138 yards and an 11-yard touchdown to Dawson Knox. His biggest play was a 58-yard completion to Tyrell Shavers. That set up a short Caden Davis field goal before halftime. Even without Josh Allen taking a snap, Buffalo’s offense showed it has capable hands under center, while roster hopefuls continued to push for their place in the team’s plans.

Buffalo Bills roster hopefuls who improved stock after game vs. Giants.

1. DT Deone Walker: a Day 3 steal in the making

Few rookies make an instant impression like Deone Walker did against the Giants. The 6'7, 331-pound defensive tackle was a handful for New York’s interior offensive line. He generated three quarterback pressures, swatted down a pass, and posting a 27.3 percent pass-rush win rate in just 15 snaps. His disruptive play wasn’t just noticeabl. It was measurable, earning him a game-high 92.8 overall grade and a 92.9 pass-rush grade from Pro Football Focus.

Buffalo took a calculated risk drafting Walker on Day 3 after his production dipped last season at Kentucky due to back issues. If he stays healthy, this could be one of Brandon Beane’s best value picks in recent years. His ability to collapse the pocket from the inside gives the Bills’ pass rush a new dimension. Additionally, his sheer size makes him a natural run-stuffer.

Preseason is often about proving you belong. Walker’s debut showed he’s more than capable of making the jump. Performances like this could fast-track him from developmental depth piece to legitimate contributor in Sean McDermott’s defensive rotation.

2. RB Ty Johnson: proving he’s more than just insurance

When you’re fighting for a roster spot as a third-string running back, every rep matters. Ty Johnson made his count. The veteran back carried three times for 26 yards. It was highlighted by a bruising first-down run in the second quarter that ended with a stiff arm straight into a Giants defender’s chest.

Johnson’s value to Buffalo extends beyond running the ball. He’s one of Josh Allen’s preferred safety valves in the passing game. That's a role that fits perfectly in an offense that thrives on short-yardage efficiency. With starter James Cook sitting out amid a contract dispute, Johnson is getting more opportunities to show he can handle a bigger workload.

The more Davis and Johnson perform, the more leverage Buffalo has in Cook’s situation. Johnson may never be the featured back. Still, his combination of reliability, versatility, and physical running style makes him a strong candidate to lock down the RB3 job. If Cook’s holdout lingers, Johnson’s stock only rises.

3. WR Tyrell Shavers: a deep threat with special teams questions

Tyrell Shavers isn’t going to headline Buffalo’s receiving corps. That sad, in the preseason opener, he proved he can make plays when called upon. The 6'4 wideout caught two passes for 70 yards. That included a 58-yard bomb from Trubisky that flipped the field late in the first half. That catch set up a Caden Davis field goal and gave Shavers the kind of highlight that turns heads in August.

His size-speed combination is intriguing. However, McDermott was quick to remind everyone that special teams contributions often determine the fate of depth receivers. For Shavers, that means excelling not just in contested catches but in kick coverage, blocking, and situational roles.

Still, games like this matter. Preseason is the proving ground for fringe roster players. Shavers showed he can stretch the field and win downfield battles. If he pairs that with reliable special teams work over the next two weeks, he could turn a crowded receiver room into a personal opportunity.

Stock rising despite the loss

The Bills may have fallen short against the Giants, but the film room will be full of encouraging performances from players trying to earn their place. Walker brought dominance to the defensive interior, and Johnson ran with purpose and versatility. Meanwhile, Shavers flashed big-play potential in the passing game.

In the NFL, preseason isn’t about the scoreboard. It's about evaluation. These three players left Week 1 with their stock trending upward. If they keep stacking performances like this, they won’t just make the roster. They’ll make an impact when the games start to count.