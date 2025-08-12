The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened their preseason in style, delivering a dominant 29-7 win over the Tennessee Titans. For a game that saw most of the starters take the night off, Tampa Bay’s depth rose to the occasion. They made big plays on both sides of the ball and gave the coaching staff a lot to think about. For those on the roster bubble, it was a golden opportunity, and several players seized it.

The Bucs’ 2025 preseason picture

The Buccaneers opened their 2025 preseason in commanding fashion. With Baker Mayfield and most starters watching from the sidelines, Kyle Trask took the reins in the first half. He guided the offense with poise before Connor Bazelak stepped in after halftime. A relentless run game and three second-half interceptions by the defense ensured the victory.

Even without their top-line talent, the Bucs’ depth more than held its own against several of Tennessee’s starters. Young contributors shined. In the fourth quarter, the undrafted rookie class slammed the door. They turned the opener into an encouraging glimpse of Tampa Bay’s future.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster hopefuls who improved stock after game vs. Titans.

1. CB Jacob Parrish: versatility and confidence in coverage

Third-round pick Jacob Parrish wasted no time making his presence felt. Playing multiple spots across the secondary, Parrish was a steadying force for the Bucs’ defense against Tennessee. He was targeted often. That was a natural consequence of being the rookie on the field. Still, he responded with poise, recording two pass breakups, the most by any Bucs rookie in a preseason game since 2017.

Parrish wasn’t flawless; one miscue saw him out of position on a coverage assignment. However, that moment didn’t shake his confidence. He continued to challenge receivers in man coverage and disrupt passing lanes in zone. His willingness to mix it up physically at the line of scrimmage stood out, and his anticipation on underneath routes looked advanced for a first-year player.

For head coach Todd Bowles, Parrish’s ability to handle multiple roles is a valuable asset. If he continues to build on this performance, he could carve out meaningful snaps early in the regular season.

2. RB Sean Tucker: seizing the moment with Rachaad White sidelined

Sean Tucker’s night began with opportunity and ended with a statement. When Rachaad White exited early with a groin injury, Tucker took over lead back duties and promptly put the game out of reach. His 32-yard touchdown run in the second quarter was the knockout blow. However, it was his consistency throughout the game that impressed most.

Tucker carried 13 times for 50 yards and a score. He ran with quick, decisive cuts and finished runs through contact. He looked explosive, much like he did late last season. Tucker also showed the patience to follow blocks before accelerating into open lanes. When called upon again in the second half to relieve Owen Wright, Tucker kept the chains moving and the Titans’ defense on its heels.

With White’s status uncertain, Tucker may find himself in line for more work over the next few weeks. Even if the starter returns quickly, Tucker’s performance has likely solidified his role as a key rotational back. His readiness could be a difference-maker for Tampa Bay in 2025.

3. QB Kyle Trask: calming the competition at QB2

Kyle Trask’s NFL journey has been anything but straightforward. Drafted in the second round as a possible heir to Tom Brady, he’s spent much of his career waiting behind veterans and working in relative obscurity. Saturday night, he reminded everyone why the Buccaneers have continued to invest in his development.

Trask played the entire first half. He completed 12 of 16 passes for 129 yards and led the offense to all 13 of its first-half points. His command of the huddle was noticeable, and he made smart decisions under pressure. He capped one drive with a well-placed touchdown pass. Perhaps more importantly, Trask kept the offense on schedule, moving the ball methodically against a Titans defense that featured several starters.

The Bucs brought in Teddy Bridgewater this offseason. That prompted speculation that Trask might lose his hold on the backup job. That talk quieted significantly after Saturday’s showing. Yes, he still has work to do. That said, Trask looked comfortable, confident, and in control — exactly what Tampa Bay needs from its QB2.

Building momentum toward the regular season

Preseason is about evaluation, and in the Buccaneers’ opener, the evaluation was overwhelmingly positive for several young players. Jacob Parrish showed the coverage chops and versatility that could earn him early playing time. Sean Tucker ran with purpose, turning an injury to a starter into an audition for a bigger role. Kyle Trask steadied the offense and quieted questions about his place in the quarterback pecking order.

The 29-7 win over Tennessee may not mean anything in the standings, but for players fighting for roster spots, it was a critical step forward. As the preseason continues, these performances will be scrutinized, built upon, and, if all goes to plan, carried into the regular season.