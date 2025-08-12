With the reported addition of Adam Flagler, the San Antonio Spurs roster stands at 19, with training camp less than two months away. But adding the little-known Flagler and going one over the maximum 18 spots allowed on an NBA roster during the season aren't the team's biggest surprises in NBA Free Agency. Neither was recently bringing back big man Riley Minix. Re-signing Harrison Ingram may be.

Selected by San Antonio in the 2024 NBA Draft with the 48th overall pick, Ingram appeared in just five games for the Silver and Black last season. He spent the majority of his rookie year with the club's G League affiliate in Austin, playing 48 games for those Spurs. There, Ingram averaged 12.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 32.6 minutes per contest.

Despite a mediocre summer for the Spurs, the organization re-signed Ingram to another two-way contract.

Harrison Ingram doesn't stick out during Summer League

Though the Summer Spurs went 4-1 in the 2K26 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Ingram didn't particularly play well. He certainly didn't shine, especially as one of the squad's established players, averaging 9.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists over 23.5 minutes in Nevada.

The former North Carolina Tar Heel was more pedestrian in the summer team's three games in San Francisco's California Classic. He scored three points and grabbed five rebounds in that tournament's opener before putting up eight points and six rebounds in the Spurs' second contest. He capped the competition with just two points and three rebounds in 22 minutes.

Combine those struggles with a first NBA campaign in which Ingram rarely spent time in the Alamo City and include the Spurs' expanding talent, and it wasn't a stretch to wonder whether the 6-foot-5 forward would find his way back to the franchise following last year's two-way contract. In what's been a busy off-season, the Spurs had already drafted lottery picks Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant, added projected rotational big men in Luke Kornet and Kelly Olynyk, while rewarding David Jones-Garcia with a Two-way deal of his own following stellar play during the summer.

Originally from Dallas, Texas, Ingram began his college career at Stanford (2021-23) before transferring to UNC for the 2023-24 season. In one season with the Tar Heels, he appeared in 37 games (36 starts), averaging 12.2 points to go with 8.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.4 steals in 32.8 minutes as a junior, earning Third-Team All-ACC honors. At Stanford, he was named the 2021-22 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year.

Riley Minix also back with a 2-way contract

Like Ingram, the Spurs agreed to terms with Minix on a second consecutive two-way contract.

Mainly because of a shoulder injury, Minix appeared in one game for San Antonio last season and played 19 games for Austin, averaging 19.3 points and 6.6 rebounds in 31.6 minutes, despite missing 31 games due to a season-ending torn left labrum. In four NBA 2K26 Summer League games, he posted 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 26.5 minutes for the Silver and Black, including the game-winning basket in an overtime thriller vs. the Utah Jazz.

Prior to joining the Spurs, Minix played four seasons at Southeastern State University before transferring to Morehead State for the 2023-24 season. In one season at Morehead, he started all 28 games, averaging 22.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 34.9 minutes, earning Ohio Valley Conference Male Athlete of the Year.