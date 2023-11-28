Which Seahawks and Cowboys players are worthy fantasy football starters on Thursday Night? Find out in Seahawks-Cowboys Start 'Em, Sit 'Em.

Week 13 of the NFL season begins with an intriguing matchup between a pair of playoff hopefuls as the Dallas Cowboys host the Seattle Seahawks.

The Cowboys have asserted themselves in recent weeks, winning five of their last six games — with the lone loss being a one-point defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles on the road. As for Seattle, the Seahawks are reeling from three defeats in their last four contests and will look to right the ship in a difficult Thursday Night matchup in Texas.

It is also a key contest for fantasy football managers as they look to battle their way into the upcoming fantasy playoffs. Find out which players to put in your fantasy lineups and which guys to keep on the bench in Seahawks-Cowboys Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em, Week 13.

Seahawks-Cowboys Start ‘Em

Dak Prescott (DAL)

Fantasy managers who gave up on Dak Prescott have to be kicking themselves now. After a mediocre start to the season, Prescott has been one of the best fantasy QBs in the middle third of the campaign. Prescott has at least 28 fantasy points in four of his last five games, leading ESPN's Field Yates to call him, “at worst, a top-five fantasy QB.” The Cowboys signal-caller is a lineup lock.

Ceedee Lamb (DAL)

Despite Dak Prescott's improvement in recent weeks, the only Cowboys pass-catcher to reap any benefits is Ceedee Lamb. But fantasy managers with Lamb on their roster will be praising the heavens after seeing the 41 and 39-point showings that Lamb had in recent weeks. At worst, Ceedee Lamb will put up at least 16 fantasy points, making him a must-start alongside Prescott.

Tony Pollard (DAL)

For much of this season, Tony Pollard's performance has been the opposite of Dak Prescott's. Pollard started the the year strong, then scuttled, and finally, both Pollard and Prescott have synced up with strong showings in Dallas' last two games. After three straight weeks with less than 10 fantasy points, Pollard has 18 and 22.3 points in his last two contests. While Pollard has not shown the elite upside he demonstrated last year, he is still worthy of RB1 consideration.

Seahawks-Cowboys Sit ‘Em

Brandin Cooks (DAL)

Initially an attractive fantasy option as the slot receiver in Dallas, Brandin Cooks has not received enough of the ball this year to justify that early-season hype. The 30-year-old has just one game this season with more than four catches and has exceeded five targets in just two contests. Cooks has been better as of late, been he is still alternating strong fantasy performances with poor weeks. After a 17-point showing against the Commanders, do not expect the same type of production against Seattle.

D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett (SEA)

Few pairs of wide receivers have frustrated fantasy owners more than D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. In recent weeks, each has seemingly only been able to provide either seven fantasy points or 20 fantasy points, with no in-between or correlation with the perceived difficulty of the given matchup. Metcalf and Lockett managed 6.0 and 6.2 fantasy points respectively in Week 12, and with Geno Smith still not 100%, it is safe to expect similar numbers in Week 13

Geno Smith (SEA)

A banged-up Geno Smith managed only 7.3 fantasy points last week against the 49ers. He also has just two games this year with 16 or more fantasy points. Get him out of your fantasy lineups and off your roster.

Zach Charbonnet, Kenneth Walker III (SEA)

Regardless of who starts in the Seattle backfield this week, this is a matchup that fantasy owners will want to avoid. The Cowboys are giving up the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tailbacks and have not allowed a 100-yard rusher this season. Dallas allowed just 8.4 fantasy points to Washington Commanders rusher Brian Robinson — who came into Week 12 as the RB5 in fantasy. This stout rushing defense should be avoided in Week 13.

Jake Ferguson (DAL)

Seattle has not been particularly effective against the pass this year, but this defense has been solid against opposing tight ends. The Seahawks limited 49ers tight end George Kittle to just 19 yards on three catches last week, and given Ferguson's inconsistent role in the Dallas offense, there are better fantasy options for this Thursday Night matchup.