The University of Michigan football program has been hit with a multi-million dollar fine by the NCAA and head coach Sherrone Moore has received an additional game suspension for the team's involvement in a sign-stealing scandal involving a former Michigan staffer.

However, the NCAA did not impose a multi-season postseason ban or vacate any of Michigan's past victories or the 2023 national championship. The NCAA said either of those penalties would “unfairly penalize student-athletes for the actions of coaches and staff who are no longer associated with the Michigan football program.”

One of the former Michigan coaches who had been accused of playing a role in the case was found to have no involvement. Former assistant Chris Partridge said he was happy to be exonerated.

“I am extremely grateful for the thorough investigation done by the NCAA Infractions Committee,” Partridge said in a statement. “For almost two years, I sat silently while many members of the mainstream media told lies about may why I was wrongfully terminated by the University of Michigan.

“It means so much to me and my family to finally have my name cleared and my reputation restored.”

Former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh hit with penalty, but one that is not likely to cost him

Moore will miss Michigan's third and fourth games of the season this year based on a penalty imposed by the university. He will miss a home game against Central Michigan and a road game at Nebraska.

He will also miss the 2026 season opener against Western Michigan. That game is scheduled to be played in Frankfurt, Germany.

The NCAA imposed an 8-year show cause penalty against Connor Stalions and a 10-game show cause penalty against former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

The show cause imposition basically prevents schools from hiring either man during the length of his penalty. Harbaugh led Michigan to the 2023 national championship before he left the program to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Michigan program will be on probation for four years and a 3-year show cause penalty was also given to assistant Denard Robinson.

Michigan issued a statement saying it would appeal the ruling. “We appreciate the work of the Committee on Infractions. But, respectfully, in a number of instances the decision makes fundamental errors in interpreting NCAA bylaws; and it includes a number of conclusions that are directly contrary to the evidence — or lack of evidence — in the record. We will appeal this decision to ensure a fair result.”