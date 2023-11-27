The Dallas Cowboys are solely focused on their upcoming game against the Seattle Seahawks despite a looming matchup vs the Eagles.

On Thursday afternoon, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys improved their record on the 2023-24 NFL season to an impressive mark of 8-3 with a resounding Thanksgiving Day win over their NFC East divisional rivals, the Washington Commanders. Although the game was a bit competitive for most of the first half, ultimately, Prescott and the Cowboys' offense were able to get going in the second, and Dallas eventually pulled away for a 45-10 final margin of victory.

Up next for the Cowboys is another Thursday game on November 30, this time against the Seattle Seahawks, before they will gear up to take on another NFC East rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, in prime time on December 10. However, despite that marquee matchup looming, it seems as though head coach Mike McCarthy and his team are making sure to keep their focus firmly planted on the Seahawks game.

“I don’t think we’re peaking around the corner at the Philly game.” said McCarthy, per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “Seattle is giving us plenty to worry about.”

The Seahawks are indeed a very formidable NFC opponent, currently sitting at 6-5 on the campaign. As for the Cowboys, Dallas has been absolutely dominant at home this season, as the team has won each of its five home games so far by at least twenty points. With the season now entering its home stretch, it's more important than ever that Dallas starts racking up the wins to improve their positioning for the upcoming NFL postseason as much as possible.