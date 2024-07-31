Simone Biles revealed that amid her feud with former Olympics teammate MyKayla Skinner that she has “been blocked.”

Biles and Skinner have been taking shots at one another online after Skinner made controversial comments regarding the current U.S. women's gymnastics team. Besides Biles, Skinner questioned the work ethic of rest of the women including Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera.

“Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn't like what it used to be,” Skinner said in the video clip shared on X.

She continued, “Just notice like, I mean, obviously a lot of girls don't work as hard. The girls just don't have the work ethic.”

Following up on Skinner's comments, Biles clapped back on her comments as she captioned a group photo of herself and teammates, “Lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions [red heart emoji] [gold medal emoji] [American flag empoji].”

Well, shortly after Biles posted the photo, she got on X to inform her fans that she had “been blocked.”

“I guess she f—ed around & found out,” one fan wrote referencing the NSFW name Biles and her teammates joked they call themselves.

“This has tickled me so…” one fan joked.

“Play stupid games, win stupid prizes (or maybe don’t win one at all),” another fan wrote, referring to Skinner not being in this year's Olympics.

MyKayla Skinner Apologizes To Simone Biles

Prior to Skinner blocking Biles on social media, Skinner apologized to the team for her comments saying that what she said was “miscontrued” in context.

“It was more about going back into my own gym, just the work ethic is different compared to when we were doing gymnastics in the [former team coordinator] Márta [Károlyi] era,” she said via her Instagram Story. “And I'm not sticking up for Márta or saying what she did was good, I'm just saying it was different.”

“So anyway, sorry for anything that got out of context or seemed hurtful,” she added. “That is never my intention. And seriously, throughout the video, I was so pumped for the girls, and it was so fun watching trials and doing a live with everybody.”