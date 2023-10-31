The James Harden trade saga, after nearly four months, has finally reached its conclusion for the Philadelphia 76ers. In the wee hours of Tuesday morning, the Sixers and the Los Angeles Clippers finally agreed on the trade that would send Harden, along with PJ Tucker and Filip Petrusev, to southern California in exchange for a package of Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris Sr., two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a pick swap.

For new Sixers recruit Patrick Beverley, this marks his short-lived reunion with Harden, his teammate back when he was with the Houston Rockets from 2012 to 2017. However, Beverley doesn't appear to be overly sad about Harden's departure; in fact, it's the departure of one of the trade's throw-ins that has the pesky defensive guard crestfallen.

“Damn they traded Filip with a F. 🤦🏾‍♂️,” Beverley wrote on his official Twitter (X) account.

Now, it's unclear whether Patrick Beverley just tweeted that in jest or whether he's seriously distraught over the loss of Filip Petrusev. Petrusev, the 50th overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft who only made the move stateside this season, isn't exactly a major part of the Sixers roster. He has played just three minutes in his entire NBA career to this point, and it's also unclear whether the Clippers would want to keep him on the team for the long haul.

But Petrusev is only 23 years old, so he may very well develop into a keeper for the Clippers, yet another organization that Beverley has strong ties to.