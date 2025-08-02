The Philadelphia 76ers have high hopes of becoming a serious contender in the Eastern Conference next season. If that is going to happen, they need to have a healthy Joel Embiid in the lineup for the majority of the season.

Joel Embiid chilling at the Phillies-Tigers game today

The big center is taking his conditioning with the 76ers seriously as he has been rehabbing from his April knee surgery. It is the second time he has had surgery on his knee in the last 14 months. Embiid went through much of his rehab work in the morning and once his rehab work for the day was completed, Embiid decided to show his support for another Philadelphia sports team.

The big center headed to Citizens Bank Park for the Phillies' home game against the Detroit Tigers. Embiid was clearly noticed on the field, and the 7-0, 280-pound veteran appeared to be relaxed and happy as the interleague game between the two division leaders got underway. He had a big smile on his face as he conversed with players before the game.

Sixers hoping that Embiid can give the Sixers a healthy and memorable season

Embiid has been one of the most dangerous and impactful players in the NBA when he has been able to stay healthy. However, he played in just 19 games for the Sixers last year. He was also limited to less than half their games in the 2023-24 season. A relatively healthy Embiid played 66 games and won the league Most Valuable Player award in 2022-23. He averaged 33.1 points along with 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per season.

Embiid was nearly as good in the season before as he averaged 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists. That allowed him to finish second in the MVP voting.

Embiid is a seven-time All-Star, and a five-time All-NBA player. He has also made the NBA's All-Defensive team three times.

Embiid may have been at Citizens Bank to support the home team, but he was unable to witness a victory. The Tigers were able to secure a 7-5 victory.

Slugger Kyle Schwarber had a rare off day as he was 0 for 4, but teammate Bryce Harper was 3 for 4 with a home run. Nick Castellanos also blasted a long ball for the home team.

Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal picked up the victory and improved to 11-3 on the season. He struck out 10 batters and did not walk any of the Phillies. Colt Keith, Gleyber Torres, Kerry Carpenter and Javier Baez hit home runs in support of Skubal.