The Philadelphia 76ers' star Joel Embiid is facing growing speculation about the longevity of his NBA career amid a string of injuries. Since capturing the 2023 NBA MVP award, the 31-year-old center has played just 58 total games across the last two regular seasons, 39 in 2023–24 and only 19 in 2024–25, while missing 63 games in the latest campaign.

Embiid recently opened up in an interview with ESPN’s Dotun Akintoye, sharing insight into the physical challenges he's currently facing.

“We're not going to push anything,” Embiid said. “For my whole career, I felt like we never took that approach … We don't have a timeline. Hopefully, sooner rather than later … It's all about the results … If I come back early enough and I'm still not myself, guess what? You're not winning any games.”

During a Sunday appearance on Sirius XM Radio, Philadelphia Inquirer’s Sixers insider Keith Pompey gave his interpretation of Joel Embiid’s recent remarks and the tone behind his public statements.

“I think Joel may know that the end is near, and this is just me saying, and it's kind of like explaining to people what he's been going through,” Pompey said. “Because rarely do you have a guy tell you how much pain (they're in) and how much they're going through. The thing I took from it was no matter who is there, the culture is the same. And I feel like Joel Embiid knows that it may not be this season, but the end is near. Maybe he feels as though he can't play to the level he used to. I could be wrong. He could come out and have another MVP season. But that was my takeaway.”

Joel Embiid, who entered the league in 2014, has battled extensive injuries throughout his career, including knee surgeries, foot fractures, and facial injuries. Overall, he has missed 400 career games while appearing in 446. Most recently, he underwent meniscus surgery in April 2025, his second such procedure in a year.

The Sixers finished the 2024–25 season with a disappointing 24–58 record, largely due to injury absences from Embiid (63 games missed), Tyrese Maxey (29 games), and Paul George (41 games). Embiid is the centerpiece of the team, so when he’s not on the court, it’s hard not to notice the difference.

Embiid has not publicly indicated any retirement plans. The 76ers organization expects him to be present for training camp in September, suggesting that, for now, his focus remains on recovery and returning to form.