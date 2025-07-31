Paul George is still considered one of the brightest stars in the NBA. However, he certainly has a lot to prove, especially after a disappointing season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

But while PG will always be dangerous on the court, fans are still trying to gauge his ability as a podcaster. The nine-time All-Star kicked off his podcast called Podcast P in 2023. Thus far, it has received mixed reviews. Nonetheless, a more outspoken George has produced some of the most controversial takes. Here are Paul George's 10 most controversial statements, ranked.

Check out the gallery.

10. Ace Bailey over Cooper Flagg

Prior to the 2025 NBA Draft, Cooper Flagg was the unofficial consensus top overall pick. However, Paul George was one of the select few who had a different choice. George favored Ace Bailey as his personal first overall pick. It was certainly an unpopular opinion. But in the end, Flagg was named as the first overall pick by the Dallas Mavericks earlier this year.

9. Podcast P was ‘therapeutic'

Any NBA player has the right to pursue his passions outside of the court for as long as he's performing well. However, that wasn't the case for George during the 2024-25 season. In the midst of a disastrous year for the Sixers, he announced to the public how podcasting has been a great outlet, deeming it as “therapeutic.” The statement didn't sit well with Philly fans given that he produced measly numbers that could only muster 24 wins for the team.

8. Paul George said he never wanted to leave Indiana

As one of the rising stars in the NBA nearly a decade ago, George made a name for himself with the Indiana Pacers. But after several playoff failures, rumors circulated that George was growing frustrated in Indiana. Nonetheless, he initially shut down those rumors by claiming “My goal is to win one here. I never want to leave Indy.” But just a few months in, he requested a trade that eventually landed him with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

7. Paul George says he's here to stay in Oklahoma

Speaking of the Thunder, George had two solid seasons in Oklahoma City. However, he still continued to endure early playoff exits. Nonetheless, as his contract expired, George announced to the public that he was “Here to stay”. Although he did sign a contract extension that ran for four years, George requested a trade after the 2018-19 season. The move raised eyebrows and paved the way for his team-up with Kawhi Leonard in Los Angeles.

6. Paul George said he wanted to retire as a Clipper

If those previous two statements weren't enough, George once again fooled the public. After his first season with the Los Angeles Clippers, the nine-time All-Star announced that he wanted to “retire as a Clipper,” declaring his loyalty to the franchise. Fast-forward in the 2024 offseason, as a free agent, he ultimately changed his mind. George surprisingly signed with the 76ers, leaving Los Angeles without a title.

5. Paul George criticizes Doc Rivers

After leaving the Clippers, who was coached by Doc Rivers, George didn't step on any brakes in criticizing his former head coach. The Sixers star expressed his dislike for how he was utilized under Rivers. The 6-foot-8 forward wasn't content with being used as an off-ball player. The comments certainly didn't sit well with critics and fans. Nonetheless, Rivers simply brushed off those comments.

4. Paul George feels ‘bored' in Philadelphia

Article Continues Below

Carrying title expectations, the Sixers were in the midst of the slow start to their disappointing 2024-25 season. They suffered a 123-115 loss against the New Orleans Pelicans to post a 15-21 record at that time. After the loss, George claimed that he felt “bored” playing the center position in lieu of Joel Embiid's absence due to injury.

He further said that he preferred to run around and chase wings rather than banging bodies against big men. Although George did finish with 25 points, the statement was questionable given that the Sixers came away with a loss.

3. Paul George says the Clippers felt like a ‘B-Team'

Historically, the two Los Angeles teams have always been rivals given that they play in the same city. George had always been linked with Los Angeles. In fact, at one point, plenty were rooting for him to play for the Lakers. However, George ended up with the Clippers.

In the 2024 offseason, after an episode on his podcast, he found himself under fire for carelessly classifying the Clippers as inferior to the Lakers with his “B-Team” remarks. Although George tried to shed light on his statement, his words ultimately rubbed many people the wrong way.

2. Hornets' lack of a winning culture

Coming off a disastrous 2024-25 season, George is happily spending more time in his podcast during the offseason. However, heads were turned in one of his episodes with Baron Davis, when he made an unnecessary claim about the Charlotte Hornets. The former NBA Most Improved Player stated that if he were a free agent, signing with the Hornets wouldn't be an option.

Not only did George cite the team's roster composition, but also its lack of a winning culture. The Hornets probably didn't take that lightly, as the franchise responded by winning the NBA Summer League title.

1. Paul George makes insensitive remarks on Ray Rice's NFL suspension

In the midst of recovering from a broken leg that he suffered during a Team USA scrimmage, George chose not to stay quiet when NFL star Ray Rice was at the center of a controversy following a footage of the running back physically attacking his former fiancée.

But to the disappointment of many, the then Pacers star took to social media to defend Rice, causing quite a stir with his insensitive posts. In fact, even Pacers executive Larry Bird blasted his former star. Eventually George apologized to the public, clarifying that he doesn't support domestic abuse of any form.