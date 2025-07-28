Ahead of his highly anticipated rookie campaign, Philadelphia 76ers’ third overall pick VJ Edgecombe reflected on his challenging year at Baylor in a recent interview. After Edgecombe’s Summer League play wowed the masses, placing him in elite company with Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum and his star teammate, Joel Embiid, fans can’t wait to see him make his NBA debut.

Edgecombe is undoubtedly thrilled he’s not back at Baylor this fall, he said, per Podcast P with Paul George.

“I hate college basketball personally. Some people love it. I don’t. There were two centers. Two bigs sitting in the paint. I got to get to the cup,” Edgecombe said. “It was bad because I’m like, ‘Bro, I’ve got no space to operate.’ And then, you can sit in the paint. No three seconds, nothing. Then, in college, my coach, Drew, is a big analytics guy. No mid-ranges. So, I couldn’t shoot. Layups or threes. So it was hard for me. It’s probably why my percentage is a little low too, I ain’t going to lie.”

Edgecombe shot at a 43% clip from the floor, including 34% from deep in college. He also averaged 15.0 points per game. However, he’s confident it could have been more if he were part of a different system, instead of Baylor. NBA fans can’t wait to see how his game translates at the pro level.

VJ Edgecombe gets ‘second-best player’ label from 76ers rival GM

As 76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe enters the NBA with high expectations, one anonymous rival GM believes he’ll be one of the 76ers’ best players. The rival GM clarified, factoring in Embiid’s health, per ESPN’s Jeremy Woo.

“VJ might be Philly’s second-best player by the end of the season, factoring in [Joel] Embiid’s uncertain health,” said the general manager. “He’s that good and will thrive playing in Nick Nurse’s system.”

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon delivered his honest take on what he saw from Edgecombe.

“Edgecombe, you watch him, and he is just a wow athlete,” McMahon declared. “The turbo button, the leaping ability. I mean, he got up 27 shots, and there weren’t a lot where you said, ‘Boy, he forced that one.’ Ten rebounds. He is a high-level athlete. I mean, he might be a top 10 athlete when he steps on the board.”

Edgecombe joins a talented young group of 76ers players, including last year’s first-round pick, Jared McCain, forward Justin Edwards, and Tyrese Maxey.