One of the main things that has kept fans of the Philadelphia 76ers from losing their sanity over the last two years is the emergence of some of the team's young talent, including VJ Edgecombe, who the team drafted third overall out of Baylor this June. Edgecombe joins Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain as young guards on the 76ers roster who could potentially be building blocks even after the plug on the Joel Embiid era is inevitably pulled.

Recently, 76ers wing Paul George spoke on how impressed he's been with Edgecombe so far during an interview with the youngster on Podcast P with Paul George, presented by Wave Sport + Entertainment.

“‘We know who we're taking. VJ's our guy.' Great kid, works hard. You got the resume. The footage backs up everything,” said George.

Edgecombe then spoke on his own thought process during the whirlwind of the NBA Draft night.

“I didn't know till like 15 seconds before they called my name… I'm really going to Philly now,” he said.

An intriguing core for the 76ers

While time is quickly running out for the 76ers to wring something out of the Joel Embiid and Paul George tandem, it's possible that the team could focus more of its efforts on developing the young guard trio of Edgecombe, McCain, and Maxey.

Making things a bit more complicated is the fact that all three essentially play the same position at combo guard, but having too much talent is never a bad thing (or at least, not usually).

Jared McCain was on his way to a runaway Rookie of the Year win in 2024-25 before his season was cut short due to injury. Although Maxey took a slight step back in 2024-25 before dealing with injury struggles of his own, he's still one of the better young guards in the league.

Then there's Edgecombe, who showcased the athleticism and scoring punch that allowed him to be selected number three overall during his brief stint with the 76ers at Summer League.

It remains to be seen how Nick Nurse will handle the 76ers' logjam in the guard department, but he's certainly got some considerable talent to work with moving forward.