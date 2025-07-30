One of the main beacons of hope for the Philadelphia 76ers moving forward is rookie guard and former Baylor standout VJ Edgecombe, whom the team drafted third overall after lucking into that spot in the NBA lottery. Edgecombe didn't need much time in the NBA Summer League to establish the fact that he's ready to compete at the professional level.

Recently, Edgecombe wrote a heartfelt Players Tribune article about some of the adversity he's overcome in his life and the people who have helped him along the way.

Edgecome also spoke on his early experiences in the City of Brotherly Love and what his plans are for this upcoming season.

“Now, I’ve gotten the chance to explore a little bit. I’ve had some Philly cheesesteaks. I’ve run up the Rocky Steps,” wrote Edgecombe. “I’m just getting comfortable and getting my bearings. But I’m really looking forward to earning your respect, and the respect of my teammates and coaches. I’m just trying to be a sponge and learn and absorb, and hopefully get better.”

Edgecombe has certainly checked every box that you'd want to see out of a young player so far since being drafted by the 76ers.

An intriguing 76ers team

While most of the headlines still revolve around Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey, the 76ers now have two young guards (three if you count Maxey) in Jared McCain and VJ Edgecombe who appear to be future building blocks for the team.

McCain was having far and away the best rookie season of anyone in his class last year before he was sidelined due to injury, and Edgecombe certainly has the size, athleticism, and skill necessary to make an impact right away at the NBA level.

It will be interesting to see how 76ers head coach Nick Nurse chooses to juggle the rotations with these three guards, each of whom has a hybrid skillset somewhere in between a traditional point guard and a traditional shooting guard.

Whatever route they choose to go, the presence of these three certainly makes the failing health of Joel Embiid and the disastrous contract dished out to Paul George a bit easier to stomach for 76ers fans.