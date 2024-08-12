Following her controversial exclusion from the Team USA roster for the Paris Olympics, Chicago Sky rookie forward Angel Reese is weary of the ongoing drama and prefers to shift the spotlight back to Team USA, the gold medalists.

ESPN’s Sunday morning post notes, “Yes, the U.S. women’s 67-66 win over France is still soaking in. But … who will suit up for Team USA in the 2028 Olympics? Caitlin Clark? Angel Reese? Paige Bueckers? JuJu Watkins?”

The post followed Team USA's tense 67-66 win over the host nation, a victory achieved without the presence of either Reese or her rookie rival, the Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark.

Angel Reese wanted the focus on Team USA not on her

Reese responded on X (formerly Twitter) expressing frustration at being pulled into the spotlight again. “Let’s just congratulate these women & let them enjoy this moment! Leave me out of this until my time comes! 😇” said Angel Reese.

Earlier this summer, WNBA rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese were excluded from the 2024 women's roster by USA Basketball, a decision that faced widespread criticism. Many argued it was a significant missed opportunity to elevate the global profile of women's basketball.

With the Paris Olympics concluded, all eyes will inevitably shift to Los Angeles 2028, where Team USA, featuring two transcendent stars, will be aiming for their ninth consecutive Olympic gold medal.

The former college basketball phenoms, now WNBA rivals, have long been regarded as trailblazers for women's basketball—and women's sports in general—before their contentious exclusions from the Women’s U.S. Olympic team.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese putting the WNBA notice

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have been balling early in their careers and have been pivotal in revitalizing the WNBA in 2024. The league has witnessed record-breaking ratings, a surge in merchandise sales, and higher attendance at games.

The surge in popularity is proving beneficial in multiple aspects, as the league recently secured a new media rights deal valued at approximately $2.2 billion over 11 years, according to a report by The Athletic.

This amounts to about $200 million per year, which is roughly four times the WNBA's current media agreements with Disney, Ion, CBS, and Amazon, collectively valued at $50 million annually.

The ‘Caitlin Clark effect' also rapidly became a significant economic force, as her Indiana jersey flew off the shelves, Fever home games became highly coveted, and TV viewership for the WNBA soared.

Record-breaking numbers for the WNBA

This WNBA season has seen multiple record-breaking achievements, including a noteworthy figure from last month: over 400,000 fans attended games in May, marking the highest attendance in 26 years.

The number of sold-out games in May surged by 156% compared to 2023, with arena capacity across the WNBA reaching nearly 95%.

The two rookie stars Reese and Clark faced off with against each other three times this season, and ticket prices for these games have surged to three times the usual average for WNBA matches.

Clark and Reese briefly set aside their rivalry to team up for Team WNBA in the league’s All-Star Game against the U.S. women's national team in July.

Reese and Clark in LA2028

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese’s inclusion on the All-Star team was notable as it marked just the eighth instance of two rookies being chosen for the exhibition. They achieved what other teams like France, Australia, and Nigeria couldn't during the Olympics, overcoming the current Team USA roster, featuring Diana Taurasi, A’ja Wilson, and Breanna Stewart, with a score of 117-109.

In four years, seniority won’t matter as much. Clark and Reese will be 26 and 28, respectively, by the time the Los Angeles Summer Games take place in 2028. They could each have multiple WNBA championships and MVPs by then, right as they are hitting their prime.

Unless they face injuries or a severe decline in performance, Clark and Reese are likely to be definite selections for LA2028. They will represent the host nation when the Games return to the U.S. for the first time since Atlanta in 1996.