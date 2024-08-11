Team USA women's basketball has put an exclamation point on a strong Olympic performance by the United States. Team USA faced off against France this morning with a chance to make Olympic history with a win. They pulled off a narrow 67-66 victory that was toughly contested until the final moments of the game.

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reece was watching on the edge of her seat just like the rest of us. She posted a viral reaction on X, formerly Twitter, to celebrate Team USA's historic victory.

Team USA set a record with the victory, completing a streak of eight gold medals in a row. For comparison, the men's basketball team won seven straight gold medals between 1936 and 1968.

Team USA defeated France by inches, securing a gold medal and the historic Olympics victory

France gave Team USA their most nerve-wracking game of the entire Olympics.

French player Gabby Williams' last-second jump shot was ruled as as two-pointer instead of a three-pointer, which would have sent the game into overtime. Her foot was just barely on the three-point line — so it is literally true that Team USA won the game by inches.

The USA and France played an incredibly physical game, which resulted in a low-scoring affair. Neither team was able to establish the type of offense they had planned for — both due to some early-game nerves and the physical nature of the game. In fact, the score was only 25-25 at the half. Both teams settled down by the fourth quarter, where both teams combined for 45 points.

A'ja Wilson did not look like herself in the first half, but still delivered another impressive double-double performance with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Kelsey Plum and Kahleah Copper were key contributors off the bench, each scoring 12 points.

Team USA's victory also helped Diana Taurasi set a record. Taurasi won her sixth gold medal, which sets a record for gold medals won in a team sport.