As Team USA struggled with a stiff challenge from France in the Olympic final, the internet, as usual, added its two cents. During a game in which the American women had to come back against the French, fans on social media kept bringing up the name of a WNBA player who was controversially left off of the team's roster: Caitlin Clark.

Clark, a rookie for the Indiana Fever, has quickly proven to be the most popular player in the WNBA, and as such, her exclusion from the final Team USA roster drew criticism. And that criticism grew quite loud as the Americans fell behind against France.

While the Americans ultimately prevailed, earning their 61st consecutive victory in the Olympics and eighth straight gold medal, the healthy scratches of 42-year-old Diana Taurasi and Seattle Storm star Jewell Loyd, as well as the poor three-point shooting of the entire team (2-for-12 in today's final), led to some social media outcry.

Fans call for Caitlin Clark amid Team USA struggles vs. France in Olympics

A few X (formerly Twitter) users mentioned both Clark and Angel Reese, who was also left off of Team USA, as players who could have potentially been helpful against the French:

A Clark fan gave their thoughts:

“Caitlin Clark fans are gonna be absolutely insufferable if the US loses this (I would know, I am them)”

Another user said that a few other WNBA players, in addition to Clark, would have been helpful for Team USA against France in the first half:

“Caitlin Clark

Arike Ogunbowale

NaLyssa Smith

Breanna Stewart

A’ja Wilson

This lineup would’ve had the US women up double digits at the half”

One person pointed out that the criticism would have been as loud as possible if the Americans did not win gold:

“USA Women's hoops wins gold by mere inches.

61 straight wins, 8 straight gold medals.

If they'd lost, the Caitlin Clark was left off the team outrage would've been deafening.”

Not every fan was boarding the Clark hype train during or after Team USA's final vs. France:

“Can’t believe how many Americans were hoping the women lost so they could prove a point about Caitlin Clark.”

Another person said that the Americans would have lost in the final had Clark played:

“Caitlin Clark fans were lowkey rooting for France today so they could prove a point. Team USA would’ve lost with her today with the way France was being physical on defense”

Some were just excited for the prospect of Clark, Reese, Paige Bueckers, and other WNBA stars teaming up in 2028 in Los Angeles:

“that was fun and all, but i can’t wait for LA2028 when that caitlin clark, paige bueckers, juju watkins, angel reese, & a’ja wilson lineup hits the floor.

pure domination ball back.”