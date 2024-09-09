As Chicago Sky All-Star forward Angel Reese puts a bow on her first WNBA season, the Rookie of the Year candidate had a heartfelt message to the city she plays for. After Reese suffered a season-ending wrist injury in the Sky’s 92-78 win against the Los Angeles Sparks, the league’s all-time leader for most rebounds in a single season has been in a much-reflective state of late.

Reese talked about her adoration with Chicago in the latest episode of her podcast, the “Unapologetically Angel” show.

“I love Chicago so much. Oh my God, I love Chicago. I’m so happy I got drafted here,” Reese said. “I tell this to everybody, this is the perfect place for me on and off the court, just being able to feel at home. I feel so at home. I can live my outside life here but also live my inside life. I love it here. It feels like Baltimore here. I love it here.”

Relating to her Baltimore, Maryland roots, Reese says the city reminds her of her hometown.

“Ya’ll have everything, I’m not gonna lie. Ya’ll have everything here,” Reese added. “It’s nothing here where I’m like, oh, I gotta go to a different city for [that]. Everything is big here, which I love.”

After Friday’s win against the Sparks, the Sky beat the Dallas Wings 92-77 on Sunday. Chicago improved to 13-22, eighth in the WNBA standings, with one and two-game leads over the Atlanta Dream and the Washington Mystics, respectively, for the league’s final playoff spot.

Angel Reese sheds light on the decision to undergo wrist surgery

Angel Reese addressed her season-ending surgery. Reese ended her first year short to avoid further complications towards her career and the team’s future.

The Rookie of the Year candidate says that while the surgery was optional, having arthritis due to not addressing the injury was now a strong possibility via TikTok.

“Basically, the doctors told me that I could either not get surgery or have surgery. The risk of not having surgery is I could literally have arthritis at 22 years old– that wasn’t an option,” Reese said. “The bone could literally crack and completely shatter right now, it’s like a hairline, literally a hairline…not even that big, but they’re gonna put a small little screw in it.”

Angel ultimately decided that surgery was the best option.

“I literally could’ve not played anymore because this is a hard place to heal, because the blood flow is literally slow to none,” Reese concluded.

The Sky will host the Mystics on Wednesday.