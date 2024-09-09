With Sunday's 92-77 victory over the Dallas Wings, the Chicago Sky have grabbed hold of the eighth seed in the 2024 WNBA Playoffs with a 13-22 record. Sky star Chennedy Carter scored 28 points on 10-17 shooting to help the team cruise to a wire-to-wire victory. It's a good sign for a team dealing with the loss of rookie sensation Angel Reese, whose wrist injury ended her season on Friday, requiring surgery in the offseason.

In a recent video uploaded on TikTok, Reese explained why she decided to undergo wrist surgery.

“Basically the doctors told me that I could either not get surgery or have surgery. The risk of not having surgery is I could literally have arthritis at 22 years old–that wasn't an option. The bone could literally crack and completely shatter right now, it's like a hairline, literally a hairline…not even that big, but they're gonna put a small little screw in it,” the rising star said.

The Sky's prospects

Going into further detail, Reese continued.

“And I wasn't going for it getting any bigger, and long-term, I literally could've not played anymore because this is a hard place to heal, because the blood flow is literally slow to none,” she said.

Angel Reese's wrist injury and subsequent surgery is unfortunate news, especially for fans watching the Rookie of the Year race with Caitlin Clark. While the Sky are desperately hanging on to the playoffs, Clark's Indiana Fever have clinched a playoff spot last Friday, thanks to the team finally gelling after the Olympic break.

Still, Clark expressed concern for Reese as she recovers.

“You wanna see [Angel] finish out this year,” Clark said during a press conference, via Chloe Peterson of Indy Star Sport. “She's had a historic year and she's done some incredible things. For me playing against her, her motor is up there, if not the best in the league. She just doesn't stop working. Congratulations to her, I thought she had a tremendous year.”

Both Clark and Reese have had historic years, respectively. For instance, Reese broke the WNBA's single-season rebounding record and became the fastest player in league history to notch 20 double-doubles. Her 15 straight double-doubles are also number one in league history, and she also became the second WNBA player ever to grab 26 of them in a single-season.

With Reese down, though, the Rookie of the Year seems as good as done. Analysts like Robert Griffin III have called the race for a while now, but the Sky rookie's injury and the Fever's resurgence have basically confirmed the award for Clark.

However, individual accolades aside, fans should look forward to Reese recovering from injury and returning to the court even better than ever.