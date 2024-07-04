The Chicago Sky have a rising star in rookie forward Angel Reese. She has received many recent accolades and is regarded as one of the WNBA's budding superstars. This popularity has led to Angel Reese being able to sign several endorsement deals with companies like Wingstop, Xfinity, and Reebok. It seems that Reese's might be next on the list.

According to reporting by TMZ Sports, Hershey's and Angel Reese are in talks about a potential partnership.

The partnership started with a playful comment by Reese. She posted on social media before the Sky's thrilling one-point victory over the Fever “Reese's pieces where yall at???” This cheeky name for her followers caught Hershey's attention. The Reese's Twitter/X account responded with an image of Reese's pieces, one of which is wearing a headband. The post says “Where are we? Just following our favorite player.”

TMZ reports that a Hershey's spokesperson has since admitted that “Reese x Reese does sound quite tasty.”

Angel Reese is a known fan of the candy. She had renowned shoe artist Marvin Baroota create a custom peanut butter cup pair of sneakers earlier this season.

Of course it goes without saying that this partnership would be the perfect marriage because of Angel Reese's last name.

Sky rookie Angel Reese wins WNBA Rookie of the Month, selected to WNBA All-Star game

That's not the only thing going well in the world of Angel Reese.

Reese had herself an awesome month of June. She played some of her best professional basketball to date and received several accolades for her work on the court.

In an emotional press conference, Reese shared that she was selected to play in the 2024 WNBA All-Star game.

“I'm just so happy,” a teary-eyed Reese said after the Dream victory. “I know the work I put in. Coming into this league so many people doubted me and didn't think my game would translate… but I trusted the process and believed. I'm thankful that I dropped to seven and was able to come to Chicago. This is just a blessing. I can't thank my teammates and my coaches enough for just believing in me. I know all of them are going to come to Phoenix and support me, so I'm really happy right now.”

This came on the heels of Reese being named the June 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Month. During June, Reese averaged 14.5 points and 13.2 rebounds per game. Reese is just the third rookie in WNBA history to average at least 13 points and 11 rebounds in a month, joining Tina Charles (2010) and Yolanda Griffith (1999).

Reese said she is grateful for the journey that has led to her becoming one of the WNBA's most recognizable figures.

“I picked up a ball when I was four,” Reese shared. “My mom had me playing with my brother, who played basketball as well. My mom and dad both played basketball. Being an All-Star was never really on my list… I really don't write down individual accolades. I always write what I want as a team. Being an All-Star wasn't really on my list as a rookie. Even just playing. I didn't know if I was going to start.”