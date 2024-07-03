Chicago Sky fans have to be excited about the future of the franchise. Their first-round rookies Angel Reese and Camilla Cardoso are exciting young players who should stick with the team for a long time. Reese showed her leadership both on and off the court last night in Atlanta.

Reese had the opportunity to speak with one of her young fans before yesterday's game against the Atlanta Dream. The pair shared a heartwarming moment.

The fan approached Reese during media availability and asked “what motivates you?” and Reese gave a touching response.

“Girls like you,” Reese said, “little girls that look up to me. Being able to wake up every day and know that little eyes are watching me.”

Reese continued to tell the young fan that she “[hopes] that one day you can do what I'm doing” and that she wants to be a good example for young girls.

Angel Reese also proved herself on the court in Chicago's 85-77 victory over the Atlanta Dream. Reese recorded her 11th straight double-double with 12 points and 19 rebounds. She is now one double-double away from tying Candace Parker's WNBA record of 12 straight.

Reese led the Sky in both rebounds and minutes. Chennedy Carter led both teams with 26 points and Dana Evans provided 14 points off the bench in the winning effort.

The game was much closer than the score would suggest. Chicago actually trailed 75-72 headed into the final handful of minutes. However, Atlanta did not make a field goal in the final three minutes and Chicago ran up the score to capture the victory.

Sky's Angel Reese wins WNBA Rookie of the Month, WNBA All-Star berth

Angel Reese has plenty of reasons to celebrate recently.

In an emotional press conference after the Sky's victory over the Dream, Reese shared that she was selected for the 2024 WNBA All-Star game.

“I'm just so happy,” a teary-eyed Reese said after the Dream victory. “I know the work I put in. Coming into this league so many people doubted me and didn't think my game would translate… but I trusted the process and believed. I'm thankful that I dropped to seven and was able to come to Chicago. This is just a blessing. I can't thank my teammates and my coaches enough for just believing in me. I know all of them are going to come to Phoenix and support me, so I'm really happy right now.”

Angel Reese received this news just 12 hours after learning that she was named the June 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Month. During June, Reese averaged 14.5 points and 13.2 rebounds per game. Reese is just the third rookie in WNBA history to average at least 13 points and 11 rebounds in a month, joining Tina Charles (2010) and Yolanda Griffith (1999).

Reese said she is grateful for the journey that has allowed her to have such rapid success in the W.

“I picked up a ball when I was four,” Reese shared. “My mom had me playing with my brother, who played basketball as well. My mom and dad both played basketball. Being an All-Star was never really on my list… I really don't write down individual accolades. I always write what I want as a team. Being an All-Star wasn't really on my list as a rookie. Even just playing. I didn't know if I was going to start.”