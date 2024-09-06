Angel Reese confirmed she is not dating Kevin Durant despite previous rumors. The rumors began to swirl after Reese was seen sitting next to Durant courtside at a game. Reese, who recently launched her own podcast called Unapologetically Angel, addressed the rumors during the podcast's debut.

“That was never a thing,” Reese said. “I don't even know how that even became a thing because I sat next to somebody. My friend was sitting next to Steph (Curry)… I don't even get that. I don't know where that even came from. KD has literally been my favorite player since I was literally a kid. He's still my favorite player… I love his mom. She comes out and supports the games. So yeah, that was that. I don't even know where that even came from.”

Reese later added that “95 percent” of the time when she is seen with someone in public she is not dating them.

Angel Reese focused on basketball despite rumors

Reese is a tremendous basketball player. She has also reached celebrity status, which means rumors will continue to swirl. Reese understands that and she is prepared to ignore the noise and focus on helping the Chicago Sky win basketball games.

Reese, 22, is averaging 13.3 points per outing in 2024. She is also recording 13.2 rebounds per game. Reese consistently records double-doubles and she has already emerged as a star in the WNBA during her rookie campaign. She is improving as a scorer but her rebounding has especially been impressive. In fact, Reese even broke the WNBA record for rebounds in a single season.

There is no question that Angel Reese is playing well from an individual standpoint. The question is whether or not her team will reach the postseason. Chicago is in a good position to clinch a playoff spot, but they still have work to do.