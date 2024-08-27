Chicago Sky rookie forward Angel Reese is dipping her toes into the world of broadcasting. Reese is set to start a new podcast, called “Unapologetically Angel.” The first episode is set to drop on September 5.

Episodes will be released every Thursday. Reese released a promo video trailer for the podcast, featuring her sitting down in a chair and tapping a microphone with a pink colored windscreen. Reese also appeared to be holding notecards in the video, possibly implying that she will be doing interviews on the program.

“It’s another way for me to connect with my fans and reach new audiences I wouldn’t necessarily have before,” Reese said, per Complex. “I can’t wait to share a different side with listeners and have them come on this ride with me.”

The Sky forward certainly has a lot to talk about, as she is taking the WNBA world by storm this season. Reese is averaging a double-double for her team, and is also making waves outside of the basketball world.

Angel Reese is pushing for the WNBA Rookie of the Year honor

Reese is building a solid case that she should be the league's rookie of the year. The Sky forward is averaging 13 points and 12 rebounds a game. She set the world on fire earlier this season, getting double-doubles in 15 consecutive games. She's leading her club in rebounds and steals. Chicago is 11-18 on the campaign.

The rookie forward is building a brand outside of basketball as well. Not only is she a podcast host, Reese is working with shoe designers to showcase beautiful new sneakers. She appeared at the Met Gala in New York City earlier this year, wearing designer clothes. Her love life is also the subject of much interest, as she was seen earlier this year with a Chicago rapper following a Sky game.

The new podcast is certainly a space where Reese can talk about all of these aspects of her life. It will also most likely be a place where she can talk about basketball with guests. The rookie has made a huge impact on the WNBA, in less than one full season. Television ratings of the league are through the roof this year, and the 2024 WNBA Draft also attracted a lot of eyes.

Reese is not the only young star in the league. Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has also taken the WNBA by storm, and many fans would love to see Clark as a guest on Reese's new podcast.

The Sky are back in action on Wednesday against the Washington Mystics.