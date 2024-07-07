The Chicago Sky have found themselves a true franchise cornerstone in Angel Reese. She is not only racking in a lot of fans but also outperforming expectations on the floor. Her squad is up against the Jewell Lloyd-led Seattle Storm. While their eight-win record does not say much, the rookie is leading her team in putting up a fight. Her legendary run even helped her notch a record that only the great Candace Parker ever touched.

Angel Reese scored her 13th straight double-double against the Storm. This breaks her tie with Candace Parker for most double-doubles over multiple seasons, per the WNBA.

The Sky rookie had already been instrumental to her squad in their 88-84 win against the Jewell Lloyd-led Storm. But, she came out swinging more aggressively this time around. In 30 minutes of action, she has managed to knock down six out of her 11 shots from the field. This has netted her 13 points midway into the third quarter.

While none of her three-pointers have fallen just yet, Angel Reese is making sure that her efforts are still felt in other departments of the game. Her rebounding prowess is on display as usual. The Sky rookie has 10 rebounds on the defensive end alone. She also cleaned up the boards on offense twice for a grand total of 12 boards. This was not the only defensive effort that she gave. Her hops have seen her meet Jewell Lloyd at the apex of the latter's shot for a block during the third quarter.

Not to mention, the Sky rookie's elite tracking of the ball mixed with some hasty calls from the Storm in the passing lane has been a delight to watch. Reese now has four steals just because of this and could be giving her team a prime opportunity to come back. Truly, she looks like Candace Parker but in a Sky jersey.

Sky face a formidable foe in the Storm

While Reese started looking like Candace Parker early on, the Storm just wanted one thing and that was to win. Lloyd and Nneka Ogwumike are making sure that is exactly what happens as her squad tries to get the 14th entry in the win column. This duo for the Storm has combined for 40 points so far and is not looking to slow down any time soon.

Lloyd, while cold from outside with a one-of-six shooting stroke, has still contributed positively. She has 17 points in the game and has dropped four assists. Ogwumike, on the other hand, is putting on a clinic on how to play winning basketball. She has only missed five field goals in 14 attempts which helped her tally 22 points for the night. Moreover, Reese is not the only double-double machine because she also notched 11 boards so far. To round it out, she also recorded a steal from the Sky such that their offensive momentum got cut off.

There is still a lot of time on the clock for the Sky to mount a comeback. But, the Storm could be getting their revenge already,