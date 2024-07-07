Angel Reese has greatly impacted the Chicago Sky through her first 19 games. Reese averages an earnest double-double of 13.9 points and 11.7 rebounds, and her efforts have earned her a 2024 WNBA All-Star game spot. However, one area Reese is working on is her outside shooting. The rookie forward knocked down her first two career three-pointers against the Seattle Storm on July 5. She dropped an exciting “stretch four” take after the game that should excite Chicago fans.

“This is what I do. I mean, all I needed was an opportunity. Being able to come to Chicago and being able to be a stretch four and being able to have teammates and coaches around me with confidence. They tell me all the time to shoot it, and a lot of times you'll see in the game I won't shoot it just for my own confidence. I know I can make it because I do it in practice and workouts. But tonight obviously gave me more of a confidence booster going into games knowing that I can make the shots,” Reese said after the 88-84 Storm win.

Reese went 2-for-2 on her three-pointers Friday night. As she mentioned, confidence plays a big role in her taking and making more outside shots. She is coming off an impressive performance, but she will continue to work hard and improve.

The work is not done for Angel Reese, Sky

Reese understood that her shooting needed improvement when she first entered the WNBA. Since the season started, fans have seen her taking jump shots in warmups before games. Reese's emphasis on confidence as a method to help her overcome her shooting woes had already surfaced before her breakout night against the Storm.

“Just being able to get in that confidence,” Reese said before Chicago's June 20 game against the Dallas Wings. “I'm taking [more] shots in warm-ups and workouts. I've been working out with [Teresa Weatherspoon], and the coaches put confidence in me. I've taken a lot more jump shots than I've probably in maybe my college career, so continuing to get confidence [is key for me].”

To back up her claims, Reese made it a point to take long-range jumpers when given the opportunity in practice. She drained an impressive shot during one of Chicago's run-throughs on June 10:

Despite being 22 years old, Angel Reese is already one of the most stout interior forces in the league. If she continues to add to her outside game and becomes a true stretch four, she will be even scarier. Three-pointers are not the only thing the rookie is working on. She shot 90 percent on her free throws in the Storm victory. Reese provided insight into how she has been able to improve in that area.

“I haven’t always been great at free throws. It’s been a work in progress for me… But to be able to have teammates and a coach that trust in me [is great]. Just being able to step up there with confidence. Every single day in practice we shoot 50 free throws, so I’m always focused for that. So that moment [at the end of the game] was nothing for me,” Reese said on Friday night.

It will be exciting to watch Reese develop her game as she continues her game to help the Sky remain competitive.