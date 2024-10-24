Angel Reese had an amazing rookie season with the Chicago Sky, and she's making a mark in the league. To add on to the beginning of her young career, she recently signed an extension with Reebok that comes with a signature sneaker in 2026, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has agreed to a multiyear endorsement contract extension with Reebok – with a signature shoe release in 2026, ESPN has learned. Reese set the rookie record for rebounds in a single season while averaging the most rebounds (13.1) in WNBA history,” Charania tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Jide Osifeso, Reebok's head of basketball, shared a statement with ESPN about Reese's extension.

“Reebok and Angel are growing together every day and our visions for the future are aligned,” Osifeso said. “We're excited to continue the relationship with a ground-up build of her signature silhouette.”

Angel Reese continues to show out in her young career

Angel Reese was a record-breaker in her rookie season with the Sky, as she averaged a record 13.1 rebounds and scored 13.6 points per game. Reese recorded 15 double-doubles in a row and had a rookie-record 26 double-doubles in the season. She became the first player in WNBA history to have 20 or more rebounds in three consecutive games and finished second to Caitlin Clark in Rookie of the Year voting.

Reese is now the sixth active WNBA player with a signature shoe contract, joining Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Elena Delle Donne, Diana Taurasi, A'ja Wilson, and Clark.

There's no doubt that Reese will continue to rack up endorsement deals with different companies, as this is just the beginning for her. It will be exciting to see what's next for her, and also how she will grow throughout her WNBA career. She had a big rookie season, and the expectations will grow as she goes on.