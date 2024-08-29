The Chicago Sky are coming off a tough 74-70 home loss to the Washington Mystics. Chicago was without starting guard Chennedy Carter, who was out due to health and safety protocols amid the team's illness scare. The Sky have another crucial matchup with the Indiana Fever on Friday, which Carter received an important injury report update for.

Carter is listed as “questionable” for the Fever game, with health and safety protocols remaining the ailment in question, the team announced on Thursday evening. The Sky dearly missed Carter's services in their back-and-forth matchup against Washington.

Michaela Onyenwere attempted to fill the void of Carter's absence with 15 points, while Diamond DeShields chipped in 12 points. DeShields is a four-year Chicago veteran who understands losing woes well. She revealed a blunt solution for the Sky when asked how they could grow after the Mystics handed them their fourth consecutive loss on Thursday.

“Grow up,” DeShields said after the game.

“You know, [losing] is a challenge that you will always face, especially as a young team. Being faced with multiple opportunities to come down to the clutch moments of the game, and you either find a way to win those games and grow and mature as a team or you don't. And you just continue to learn and get ready for the next opportunity. Growing pains suck, but it's part of the process. We have a really young group. And so all we can do is continue to go back to the drawing board with coach,” DeShields added.

Chicago has plenty more chances to show their growth, and the Fever game is an excellent opportunity.

Hopefully, Chennedy Carter will continue to have a speedy recovery from her ailment. If she gets upgraded on the Sky's injury report by game time on Friday, her team will have a greater chance to snap their losing streak.