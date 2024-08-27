The Chicago Sky are approaching a crucial period down the stretch of the 2024 WNBA season. Chicago will kick the last week of August off with a matchup against the Washington Mystics at Wintrust Arena on Wednesday. However, just one day before the game, the Sky received a concerning injury report update on starting guard Chennedy Carter following the team's COVID-19 scare.

Carter is ruled out for Wednesday's Mystics game due to “Health and Safety Protocols,” the team announced on Tuesday evening. It is not clear whether the condition preventing Carter from playing is COVID-19-related. Hopefully, she will have a speedy recovery.

The Sky canceled Tuesday's practice due to multiple players being sick, according to Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times. The team reportedly began testing for COVID-19 amid the illness scare. Unless the injury report changes before game time, the Sky should have enough players to suit up against the Mystics.

Chennedy Carter has been quite the offensive spark for the Sky in her first year with the squad. Through 28 games, she averages a team-high 17.2 points along with a career-high 1.1 steals per contest. Carter nearly helped the Sky overcome a 10-point deficit against the Las Vegas Aces on Aug. 25, making a clutch three that tied the game with one second left:

Carter's incredible shot was followed up with an A'ja Wilson buzzer-beater that gave the Sky a heartbreaking 77-75 loss.

Carter's absence from the Mystics game hurts Chicago, but they will find other ways to thrive to get a much-needed win.

The Sky will lean on the production of Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, but starting guard Lindsay Allen will also be crucial. Allen caught fire in the fourth quarter against the Aces on Sunday, finishing with 16 points. If Allen, fellow starter Michaela Onyenwere, and Chicago's bench can provide steady offense, the team will have a chance to snap their three-game losing streak.