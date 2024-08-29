CHICAGO — The Chicago Sky entered Wednesday's Washington Mystics matchup in dire need of a win. The Sky were on a three-game losing streak and needed to gain momentum in pursuit of a spot in the 2024 WNBA Playoffs. However, the Mystics were relentless and edged Chicago 74-70. Bench forward Diamond DeShields got real when speaking about how her team can get over the hump in clutch movements.

When asked how Chicago can grow from their fourth straight loss, DeShields gave a blunt, two-word response:

“Grow up,” DeShields said after the game.

“You know, [losing] is a challenge that you will always face, especially as a young team. Being faced with multiple opportunities to come down to the clutch moments of the game, and you either find a way to win those games and grow and mature as a team or you don't. And you just continue to learn and get ready for the next opportunity. Growing pains suck, but it's part of the process. We have a really young group. And so all we can do is continue to go back to the drawing board with coach,” DeShields added.

Diamond DeShields got things going early for the Sky with some aggressive drives to the basketball and three-pointers. She ended the night with 12 points. DeShields is in her sixth year in the league and played her first four with the Sky after the team selected her as the third overall pick in the 2018 draft. She knows how rough patches feel and expressed her belief in Chicago's group to finish the season strong as they look to make the playoffs.

Sky regroup ahead of another crucial game

The Sky fell to 11-19 after their loss to the Mystics Wednesday. But they do not have time to dwell on the defeat. Chicago will face Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in what will be their last game at Wintrust Arena for the 2024 season.

Every time the Sky and Fever meet, something great happens. The growing rivalry between Clark and Angel Reese will be sure to catch eyes. Yet, the playoff implications of the matchup will be most important. The Fever are one place above the Sky for the seventh spot in the league standings. Both teams need to stay in the top eight to make the postseason.

Chennedy Carter missed the Mystics game due to being placed in health and safety protocols. But she could return for Friday's game against Indiana, head coach Teresa Weatherspoon said after Wednesday's Mystics loss.

Friday's game against the Fever at Wintrust Arena tips off at 6:30 PM CST.