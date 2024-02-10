The Sky made an intriguing move in the face of a depleted roster.

The dust and smoke from the WNBA free agency period has settled with the remaining top players available making their commitments. The Chicago Sky are headed in a different direction than they had anticipated at the start of the free agency period. After striking out on their free agent targets, they made the decision to trade franchise cornerstone Kahleah Copper to the Phoenix Mercury and enter a rebuilding phase. The Sky actually made a solid move this week for their rebuild with the signing of former lottery pick Chennedy Carter.

The Sky addition of Chennedy Carter is potential low risk, high reward move. Carter did not play in the WNBA last season after she was cut by the Los Angeles Sparks in the offseason. She was originally drafted by the Atlanta Dream with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft.

Carter played two seasons for the Dream before she was traded to the Sparks. At both stops, her on the court talent was overshadowed by reported chemistry/character issues. During the 2022 season, Carter played in 24 games for the Sparks and came off the bench.

Carter holds career averages of 12.7 points per game, 1.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists with splits of 46.1 percent shooting from the field, 29.4 percent shooting from the three point line and 80.9 percent shooting from the free throw line. She averaged double figures in scoring during her two seasons with the Dream, but saw a decrease in her numbers with the Sparks.

Carter can be an explosive scoring threat and bring needed offense to a depleted team. She will be playing for first year head coach Teresa Weatherspoon who is often credited for her work with Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.