With the dust from the WNBA Free Agency period winding down, there was one major domino left to fall. The Washington Mystics had cored Elena Delle Donne meaning that she was only allowed to negotiate with the Mystics during the free agency moratorium period. Being cored doesn't necessarily mean that a player is assured to return to their team, but the likelihood of them being moved is slim. But it appears as if Delle Donne will not play for any team this season as she intends to take a break from basketball as per Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

Despite dealing with injury issues the past couple of seasons for the Mystics, Elena Delle Donne would have been one of the top available free agents. According to Shelburne, Delle Donne informed the team that she was weighing her career options and in response they decided to core her. She was offered a supermax contract by the Mystics for one year.

It's not yet clear how long Delle Donne will step away from her career. A seven time All-Star, two-time MVP and WNBA champion, Delle Donne was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2013 WNBA Draft by the Chicago Sky. She played four seasons for the Sky before being traded to the Mystics.

Last season, Delle Donne averaged 16.7 points per game, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists with splits of 48.5 percent shooting from the field, 39.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 93.8 percent shooting from the free throw line. She was limited to only 23 games though due to injury.