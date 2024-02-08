The Mystics star has decided to take a break from basketball.

With the dust from the WNBA Free Agency period winding down, there was one major domino left to fall. The Washington Mystics had cored Elena Delle Donne meaning that she was only allowed to negotiate with the Mystics during the free agency moratorium period. Being cored doesn't necessarily mean that a player is assured to return to their team, but the likelihood of them being moved is slim. But it appears as if Delle Donne will not play for any team this season as she intends to take a break from basketball as per Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

Two-time WNBA MVP ⁦@De11eDonne⁩ has decided to take time away from basketball and does not intend to sign the one-year, super max offer the Washington Mystics have presented her, sources told ESPN. https://t.co/Py5OPlbplI — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 8, 2024

Despite dealing with injury issues the past couple of seasons for the Mystics, Elena Delle Donne would have been one of the top available free agents. According to Shelburne, Delle Donne informed the team that she was weighing her career options and in response they decided to core her. She was offered a supermax contract by the Mystics for one year.

Before the free agency process, Delle Donne, who has come back from multiple back surgeries, told the organization that she was unsure about her future, in the hopes she would not interfere with the Mystics' offseason plans. The Mystics responded by placing the core designation… — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 8, 2024

It's not yet clear how long Delle Donne will step away from her career. A seven time All-Star, two-time MVP and WNBA champion, Delle Donne was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2013 WNBA Draft by the Chicago Sky. She played four seasons for the Sky before being traded to the Mystics.

Last season, Delle Donne averaged 16.7 points per game, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists with splits of 48.5 percent shooting from the field, 39.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 93.8 percent shooting from the free throw line. She was limited to only 23 games though due to injury.