The Washington Mystics take on the Chicago Sky. Our WNBA odds series has our Mystics-Sky prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Mystics Sky.

The Washington Mystics will not make the playoffs, but they are playing spoiler and are doing it well. They just shocked the Seattle Storm on the road Monday night in a big WNBA upset. Seattle just acquired Gabby Williams, who very nearly led France to an upset of the United States in the Summer Olympic women's basketball tournament. France lost by one point to the US in the gold medal game, with Williams leading France to the brink of what would have been a historic upset. Seattle figured to be better with Williams. We saw the line move a few points in Seattle's direction before tipoff. Seattle had been an 8.5-point favorite but was a 10.5-point choice before tipoff, with money naturally moving to the Storm in recognition of Gabby Williams and what she could bring to Seattle.

The Mystics were unimpressed. They handled Seattle's offense and were the tougher team near the basket. Seattle is struggling to shoot 3-pointers this season. The Mystics were willing to give up 3-point attempts in order to protect the rim. The approach worked. Now the Mystics go to Chicago, where the Sky are just one game ahead of the Atlanta Dream for the eighth and final WNBA playoff spot. Chicago has been bad since the Olympic break. The Sky need a spark, and as you will see below, it might be harder for them to find that jolt in this game. We will explain as you scroll down:

Here are the Mystics-Sky WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Mystics-Sky Odds

Washington Mystics: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -130

Chicago Sky: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +106

Over: 158.5 (-110)

Under: 158.5 (-110)

How To Watch Mystics vs Sky

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: Monumental Sports, Marquee Sports

Why The Mystics Can Cover The Spread/Win

Chicago was a 2-point favorite early on Tuesday when these betting lines had been released. Now, as of late Tuesday night when this story is being filed (it might be different as you read this on Wednesday), Washington is now a 2-point favorite. That's a four-point line movement. What happened? Simple: Chennedy Carter, a source of instant offense for Chicago and a sparkplug on the roster, is out due to health and safety protocols. Where does Chicago get enough offense to replace what Carter brings to the table? It is not an easy answer, especially since Chicago traded away Marina Mabrey to the Connecticut Sun before the start of the second half of the season. Chicago's offense isn't good to begin with, and now it is much worse. Washington can shut down the Sky and win with defense.

Why The Sky Can Cover The Spread/Win

Chicago and Washington have played a few close games this season. It's not as though the Mystics are a good team. They are a bad team which has had a few good moments, and the recent win in Seattle was one of them. Washington is one of the worst teams in the WNBA, and Chicago is playing for its playoff life. Expect the players on the Chicago roster to give it their all and make sure they tend to the details on defense so that the Sky's offense doesn't have to shoulder too much of the workload. Expect the Sky to be fired up for this one and play with a chip on their shoulder.

Final Mystics-Sky Prediction & Pick

The Chennedy Carter absence makes this an impossible game to predict. Pass.

Final Mystics-Sky Prediction & Pick: Sky moneyline