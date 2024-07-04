On Tuesday night, the WNBA informed Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese that she had been selected for the 2024 All-Star Game. Reese has had a historical professional start, and her early success is paying. NBA legend and Sky minority owner Dwyane Wade gave an awesome reaction to Reese's impressive feat.

Wade took to Instagram to express his message to Reese:

“Yall gonna listen when [Angel Reese] speaks. Congrts All⭐️,” Wade posted on his story.

In July of 2023, Dwyane Wade invested in the Sky franchise with a minority stake. Wade is a Chicago native, so his support of the team is fitting. He was in attendance for the 2024 home opener against the Connecticut Sun and has been closely following the team during the season.

So far, Angel Reese is certainly giving Wade a run for his money.

The rookie forward was shocked and overwhelmed with emotion when she spoke to reporters about her first WNBA All-Star Game berth after Chicago's Dream victory Tuesday night.

“I'm just so happy. I know the work I put in. Coming into this league so many people doubted me and didn't think my game would translate… but I trusted the process and believed. I'm thankful that I dropped to seven and was able to come to Chicago. This is just a blessing. I can't thank my teammates and my coaches enough for just believing in me. I know all of them are going to come to Phoenix and support me, so I'm really happy right now,” a teary-eyed Reese said after the Dream victory.

Angel Reese looks to continue to make Dwyane Wade, Sky proud

Reese was less than 12 hours removed from being informed that she earned the 2024 June WNBA Rookie of the Month honor before finding out about her All-Star Game berth. She is grateful for the journey that has allowed her to have rapid professional success.

“I picked up a ball when I was four. My mom had me playing with my brother, who played basketball as well. My mom and dad both played basketball. Being an All-Star was never really on my list… I really don't write down individual accolades. I always write what I want as a team,” Reese shared. “Being an All-Star wasn't really on my list as a rookie. Even just playing. I didn't know if I was going to start.”

Reese does not have to doubt her impact any longer. She will be competing amongst the WNBA's best on July 20.

Between June 4 and June 30, Reese amassed 10 straight double-doubles. In the process, she snapped the WNBA’s all-time single-season record for consecutive double-doubles, previously held by Candace Parker. Reese kept the streak active and recorded her 11th straight double-double in the win against the Dream.

Despite her early individual accolades, Reese is focused on helping the Sky win more as a team as they seek to the make 2024 WNBA Playoffs.

“I'm just happy being able to impact the team in a way they need,” Reese said after the Dream win. “I know defensively, that's something I've been trying to work on. Being able to have to guard a legend like Tina Charles on any given night. And just being able to learn from her as I'm guarding her. So just [happy to] do whatever my teammates need me to do,”