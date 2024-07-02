The Chicago Sky have had a mixed start to the 2024 season. However, rookie forward Angel Reese has performed admirably during her professional debut. Despite intense competition from Caitlin Clark, Reese landed her first WNBA Rookie of the Month honor for June 2024, the league announced on Tuesday.

During June, Reese averaged 14.5 points and 13.2 rebounds per game. She secured double-digit rebounds in all 11 games during the month — the second-most consecutive games with 10+ rebounds all time. She is in sole possession of first place in rebounds per game (11.4) on the league leaderboards, per the Sky.

In addition, between June 4 and June 10, Reese amassed 10 straight double-doubles. In the process, she snapped the WNBA’s all-time single-season record for consecutive double-doubles, previously held by Candace Parker. As of July 2nd, Reese's streak remains active.

Reese opened the month with a then-career-high 13 rebounds on June 1 against the Indiana Fever. Then, she scored her first career 20-point game on June 12 against the Connecticut Sun. She pulled down a career-high 18 rebounds to go along with 16 points in a June 20 win against Dallas before scoring a career-high 25 points with 16 rebounds to defeat Indiana on June 23.

Furthermore, Reese is just the third rookie all-time to average at least 13.0 points and 11.0 rebounds, joining Tina Charles (2010) and Yolanda Griffith (1999). She becomes the first Rookie of the Month for the Sky since Elena Delle Donne (four times in 2013), and the second ever in franchise history to earn the honor.

Several stout competitors pushed Angel Reese to achieve greater heights in June. Her climb does not end, as the Sky have more challenging matchups ahead in July. Nevertheless, if Resee continues her play she has a chance to win another Rookie of the Month award and possibly the WNBA's Rookie of the Year honor in the Fall.

Can Reese continue producing for the Sky after her Rookie of the Month honor?

When asked in mid-June where Angel Reese stood as a Rookie of the Year candidate, head coach Teresa Weatherspoon gave an eye-opening response.

“Top,” Weatherspoon said before June 16th's Indiana Fever game. “You have to sustain this type of play. You sustain this type of play, not only will I speak about it, but the world will.”

Weatherspoon understands that Reese must maintain her production to achieve greater honors. However, Reese has repeatedly stated that she is not concerned with individual accolades. The success of the team is what is most important to her. Still, it was only natural to ask the rookie forward for her thoughts on sustaining her high level of play.

“Staying out of foul trouble for one. Just continue to do my job,” Reese replied. “I know what my job is on any given night. I have to make sure I defend and rebound, and I think my offense just comes on its own. So just trying to help this team as best as I can. I know I'm young, and I'm still learning. But I have a voice here, and they allow me to have a voice to continue to bring a lot of energy every day,” Reese said.

Reese will continue to be pushed to and past her limits. Her WNBA Rookie of the Month honor is just the beginning.