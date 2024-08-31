CHICAGO — The Chicago Sky entered Friday night's Indiana Fever matchup hungry for a win, as they were fresh off a four-game losing streak. Fans knew the contest would bring sparks with Caitlin Clark's squad riding a hot streak. Clark and Indiana continued their momentum and handed the Sky a 100-81 loss despite promising play from Lindsay Allen and Michaela Onyenwere. Veteran guard Rachel Banham did not hold back when expressing what the Sky needed to do to get past their slump.

First, Banham emphasized the importance of playing desperate, as their record and playoff chances dwindle with each loss.

“We need to play desperate. We have to give everything we have. Every single night, every minute on the court. It's not gonna be pretty. We gotta learn how to play through adversity,” Banham said after the game. “We're a younger team, but who cares? No one feels bad for us. We gotta play through it.”

The Sky started Friday's game with a bang and led the Fever by as many as 13 points. But Caitlin Clark and her squad gave an emphatic response. Clark amassed 31 points and 12 assists. The rookie guard is one of the most talented offensive players in the league. Yet, she and her team's ease in scoring highlighted glaring deficiencies in Chicago's defense.

Rachel Banham knows the Sky have to put up greater resistance, but she also knows that being motivated and able to punch back is a crucial skill. She sent a fiery message to her teammates that will be sure to fuel them for the next game.

“If you're not motivated by getting your a** whooped, then we got a problem. Then don't put on the uniform because you better feel this in your chest,” Baham sternly said after the game.

Sky desperate to regain momentum going into September

There are many areas Chicago needs to clean up in their attempt to regain momentum, but as mentioned, defense remains the emphasis. The Sky allowed Indiana plentiful opportunities in transition and allowed them to shoot 44.8 percent from deep range.

On the bright side, Chicago got promising performances from Michaela Onyenwere and Lindsay Allen.

Allen scored 12 points in the first quarter and ended the night with 19. In addition, she shot a blazing 100 percent on her three-pointers (3-for-3). Meanwhile, Onyenwere finished with a team-high 20 points, shooting 61.5 percent from the field and 50 percent on her three-pointers. Her production was much-needed in the absence of Chennedy Carter, who missed her second straight game due to health and safety protocols.

The Sky fell to 11-20 with Friday's Fever loss. Fortunately, Chicago still retains its eighth-place league standing. The team has another test against the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday to begin their September tenure.