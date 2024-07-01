Angel Reese has secured her place in WNBA history by establishing a new league record for consecutive games with a double-double in a single season. The 22-year-old rookie for the Chicago Sky accomplished this milestone during Sunday's 70-62 defeat against the Minnesota Lynx, marking her 10th consecutive game with double-digit points and rebounds.

Reese's record-setting performance included scoring 10 points and grabbing 17 rebounds, surpassing Candace Parker's previous record of nine consecutive double-doubles set during the 2015 season with the Los Angeles Sparks. Notably, Parker achieved this milestone at 29 years old in her eighth season, highlighting Reese's impressive accomplishment at just 22 years old.

The 22-year-old took to X(formerly twitter) where she retweeted ESPN’s post with a cryptic caption from the bible, “Isaiah 54:17 🙏🏽”

Angel Reese's fighting words

A quick google search show’s what the verse states: “No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn.” Angel Reese sure knows how to dish it in and off the court, and she was subtle about it too.

How Reese secured the WNBA record

Angel Reese's quest for history wasn't easy. With only seven points and 10 rebounds in the dying moments of the fourth quarter, she missed several close-range shots that could have brought her closer to the record.

Finally, with just 40 seconds left on the clock, Reese got a bucket to reach nine points. Moments later, she was fouled in a scramble for the ball, stepping up to the free-throw line with a noticeable anticipation at Wintrust Arena. The crowd held its breath as Reese missed her first attempt, fully aware of what was at stake. Yet, she calmly sank the second free throw, prompting an eruption of cheers from the fans.

Paint dominance for the Chicago Sky

Reese has emerged as one of the top rookies in the WNBA this season. Heading into Sunday's game, she led all first-year players with 11.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. Her scoring average of 13.5 points per game ranked second among WNBA rookies, trailing only Caitlin Clark, who averaged 16.2 points.

Earlier this year, it appeared that Caitlin Clark was a clear favorite for the Rookie of the Year Award. However, Angel Reese's recent string of monster performances has certainly thrust her into the conversation as well.

The Sky’s rookie forward continued her dominance on the boards, securing double-digit rebounds for the 11th straight game. In three of the last four games, she grabbed at least 15 rebounds. However, she struggled with her shooting, only making 4 of 16 attempts from the field.

In a post-game interview, Chicago Sky coach, Teresa Witherspoon commended her prized rookie, stating “Just proud of her. Proud of what she does.”

“I'm sure she would say the win was more important. She's going to continue doing what she does. It's who she is. She's going to always come out and play hard and confident, and give you everything she has. She's the hardest person on herself. I'm proud of her and what she continues to do.” she continued.

History is still within reach for Angel Reese

While Parker maintains the WNBA record for the most consecutive double-doubles overall with 12, achieved between the 2009 and 2010 seasons, Reese is closing in. She recently set the rookie record with seven consecutive double-doubles on June 20 against the Dallas Wings, surpassing records previously held by Tina Charles (2010) and Cindy Brown (1998).

With 11 double-doubles already this season and 23 games left to play, Reese is on pace to challenge Tina Charles' rookie record of 22 total double-doubles in a season.

Despite Reese's record-breaking performance, the Sky succumbed to the Lynx.

With this loss, the Sky's season record drops to 6-11, placing them in ninth position in the standings. They are currently half a game behind the Indiana Fever, who hold the eighth and final playoff spot.

The Sky will face the Atlanta Dream on the road next, while the Lynx are scheduled to play the Phoenix Mercury on Monday night.