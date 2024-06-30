Angel Reese is really making a strong case for that Rookie of the Year award. On Sunday, the Chicago Sky forward just became the first player in WNBA history to put up 10 consecutive double-doubles in a single season.

Back in 2015, WNBA legend Candace Parker recorded nine straight double-doubles, holding the record for nearly a decade. It all changed when a rookie from Randallstown, Maryland entered the league. Coming off a strong senior year with LSU, Angel Reese was selected as the seventh overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. She immediately became a starter, as her aggressive play down low seemed to have made quite the impression on Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon.

Reese's double-double streak started back on June 4, continuing through the entire month. Against the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday, she tied Parker's record with an 18-point, 11-rebound performance. Three days later, she made history in the Windy City.

Angel Reese breaks the record

Reese tallied 10 points and 16 rebounds during Chicago's clash with the Minnesota Lynx. Five of her boards occurred on the offensive end, as the Sky hauled down a total of 16 offensive rebounds. She did struggle scoring the ball, however, going just 4-of-16 (25%) from the floor. Nevertheless, the forward managed to get herself to double digits in the closing minute of the game.

With 23 seconds remaining in the fourth, Reese found herself at the charity stripe with nine points to her name. She missed the first free throw, sending waves of anxiety throughout the Wintrust Arena. Even her mother looked nervous while sitting courtside, considering how her daughter's second attempt could alter the WNBA's history books. Nonetheless, Reese was not going to let the opportunity slip away, sinking the second free throw to garner the record.

While the Sky lost the game, 70-62, their prized rookie's feat is a silver lining moving forward. To put things into perspective, Reese broke Parker's record in just her 17th game as a professional. She's only 22 years old, meaning that plenty of good things are expected to occur for Chicago in the coming seasons.

At the moment, Reese is already the Sky's leading rebounder, hauling down 11.1 boards per game. She's also the third-highest scorer on the team (13.5 ppg), just behind guards Marina Mabrey and Chennedy Carter. And speaking of the Rookie of the Year award, Reese's feat just added more spice to the race between her and Caitlin Clark.

The Sky aren't doing well record-wise, but the acquisitions of Reese and fellow rookie Camilla Cardoso have been a blessing for a team that just started to rebuild. With a bit more time, they'll arguably progress to become a contender once more.