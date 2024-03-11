South Carolina led by Coach Dawn Staley are the queens of the SEC. The Gamecocks pulled off a massive win over LSU to notch the SEC championship. MiLaysia Fulwiley went blow for blow against the Tigers who had heavy hitters in Angel Reese, Aneesah Morrow, Hailey Van Lith, and Flau'jae Johnson. But, this did not look to be the highlight of the game at all. Instead, it was an altercation between Kim Mulkey's players and Kamilla Cardoso.
All hell broke lose as tensions were skyrokceting in the SEC championship game. Things got chippy between Flau'jae Johnsn and MiLaysia Fulwiley as elbows and words were thrown around in the fourth quarter. The South Carolina players then saw the incident as one of the hits landed on Fulwiley. Kamilla Cardoso then proceeded to rush towards Johnson and knocked her out.
This was not at all a good look for South Carolina. Both members of the team's bench got up and responded. Eventually, Dawn Staley and Kim Mulkey cooled the heads of their players and made the game continue.
After they got the win, the Gamecocks head honcho had to address the elephant in the room, via Myron Medcalf of ESPN.
“I want to apologize for us playing a part in that. That's not who we are. That's not what we are about,” Coach Staley said.
Punishments are likely going to take place after this heated altercation. Whether it affects South Carolina's national title chances in March Madness.
South Carolina outclasses LSU
Coach Staley is displaying her dominance atop the SEC. The Gamecocks have yet to drop a game in the past 32 matchups and now hold the tournament crown. But, it was not an easy battle for them at all. Four LSU players got to double digits and combined for 61 of their 72 points.
Meanwhile, only Te-Hina Paopao got to more than 10 points among the South Carolina starters. Then, Fulwiley started heating up for the Gamecocks. She ended with 24 points on just 17 minutes of action. All Staley's squad has to do was defended and so they did. The Tgers ended the game with a dismal 37.3% shooting percentage while turning the ball over 17 times.