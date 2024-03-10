Kamilla Cardoso was ejected from South Carolina women's basketball's 79-72 win over LSU in the SEC championship game after shoving Flau'jae Johnson with just about two minutes left, and she posted on X after the game to address the situation which will cause her to be suspended for the Gamecocks' first NCAA Tournament game.
“I would like to extend my sincerest apologies for my actions during today's game,” Kamilla Cardoso said on X. “My behavior was not representative of who I am as a person or the South Carolina program, and I deeply regret any discomfort or inconvenience it may have caused. I take full responsibility for my actions and assure you that I am committed to conducting myself with the utmost respect and sportsmanship in the future.”
The altercation caused all but six players to be ejected for South Carolina, and all but five players to be ejected for LSU. However, Cardoso will be the only player that will be ineligible for her team's next game.
Luckily for South Carolina women's basketball, the team has shown that it can play without Cardoso, as she was out for multiple games due to participating in Olympic qualifier games with Brazil's national team.
South Carolina is a lock for the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament after completing an undefeated regular season, so Cardoso will be sitting out against a 16 seed.
It remains possible that South Carolina and LSU could rematch in the NCAA Tournament. Cardoso will undoubtedly want to keep a cooler head in that potential matchup.